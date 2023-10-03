Lita: The Hall of Famer Has Left WWE Again

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world, with a long and storied history dating back to the 1950s. The company has produced some of the most iconic wrestlers of all time, including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

One of the most popular and successful female wrestlers in WWE history is Lita, whose real name is Amy Dumas. She made her WWE debut in 2000, and she quickly became one of the most popular Superstars in the company. She was known for her high-flying moves, her punk rock attitude, and her good looks. Even though she retired from full-time wrestling in 2006, she has made occasional appearances in the WWE ever since. So, where is Lita now? Is she still involved in the wrestling industry? Let’s get answers to these questions.

Why Did Lita Leave WWE?

Lita’s departure from WWE in 2006 left fans shocked and saddened, as she was undeniably one of the most beloved female wrestlers of her era. However, her decision to step away from the wrestling ring was influenced by several significant factors. One of the pivotal moments in Lita’s WWE career was her involvement in a controversial storyline alongside Edge in 2005-06. This storyline culminated in the infamous ‘live s*x celebration’ segment, which generated immense negative attention and backlash from fans. Lita faced severe criticism and hate from fans following this provocative angle.

The real-life love triangle involving Lita, Matt Hardy, and Edge also cast a long shadow over her career. WWE’s decision to release Matt Hardy in the midst of the drama surrounding the love triangle caused outrage among fans. Lita and Edge found themselves facing hostile crowds with chants like “You screwed Matt” and “We want Matt.” This situation added a significant amount of real-life drama to their on-screen personas, making it a challenging period for her.

Even after Matt was brought back, the WWE audience continued to be hostile towards Lita. The final nail in the coffin was the fact that her best friend, Trish Stratus, had retired, leaving her without the emotional support she had relied on during tough times in WWE. Injuries further exacerbated her physical issues. Lita made the surprising announcement that she was leaving WWE when her contract ended at Survivor Series 2006, despite WWE’s attempts to entice her with more money.

Fans believe that the mental health toll of feeling miserable every week at work was a significant factor in her decision. Even though she continued to perform at a high level as a heel character, her emotional and physical well-being deteriorated, and she was falling out of love with wrestling. Her final match against Mickie James even concluded with her being humiliated as Cryme Tyme stole her luggage and sold her personal items to the crowd. This constant negative reception from fans and being placed in uncomfortable situations further contributed to her decision to retire.

Where is Lita Now?

In her post-WWE career, Lita ventured into the world of independent wrestling. On April 21, 2007, she debuted for the United Wrestling Federation (UWF) as a special guest referee. The following day, she stepped back into the ring, teaming up with Jerry Lynn to defeat Austin Starr and Christy Hemme. Lita also made an appearance for Family Wrestling Entertainment (FWE) as a special guest referee.

One of the most noteworthy ventures Lita undertook was her foray into music. A punk rock enthusiast, she formed the punk rock band known as The Luchagors in mid-2006. The band made their debut at a rock n’ wrestling event called Rock-N-Shock at The Masquerade in Atlanta and released their self-titled debut album on September 11, 2007. Lita’s passion for music allowed her to channel her love for punk rock into a productive, creative outlet.

Lita extended her support to other music acts, lending her vocals to “From The Shadows,” a track from the debut album of the English band JD & the FDCs, titled Recognise. This album hit the music scene in July 2012, followed by the release of its accompanying video eight months later. However, due to financial issues, The Luchagors had to disband in 2014.

Despite retiring from full-time wrestling, Lita couldn’t stay away from the ring for too long. She returned to wrestling on a part-time basis, making occasional appearances in the wrestling world. She worked as a trainer on the sixth season of ‘Tough Enough,’ alongside wrestling legends Booker T and Billy Gunn. In May 2013, Diva Dirt organized a WWE Diva of the Decade tournament, where fans voted to determine the best WWE Diva from 2003 to 2013, and Lita emerged as the winner from a bracket of 16 WWE Divas.

In 2014, Trish Stratus inducted Lita into the WWE Hall of Fame. Additionally, she served as a backstage producer and creative writer for WWE from October 2015 to July 2016, contributing her expertise to shaping the company’s storylines and talent development. She participated as a commentator for the first edition of the Mae Young Classic alongside legendary announcer Jim Ross. Lita also took part in the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018 and had a match at WWE Evolution, the first all-women’s pay-per-view event, where she teamed up with Trish Stratus against Mickie James and Alicia Fox. She expanded her presence into the realm of television and hosting. She hosted a local Atlanta radio show called ‘Amy’s Discordia’ in 2013.

Lita also made appearances on television shows, including a guest appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ in November 2020, where she joined Tatiana Suarez of the UFC. In March 2020, Lita, alongside Christy Hemme and Gail Kim, announced “KAYfABE,” a wrestling show blending scripted drama with pro wrestling inspired by true events. They launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the pilot episode but fell short of their $400,000 goal, raising only $62,919.96. The team cited the financial impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic for the campaign’s difficulties and assured fans of securing funding at a later date.

Digital Spy held a World Cup tournament in August 2020 to determine the greatest female WWE wrestler of all time, and Lita was declared the winner from a list of 32 female wrestlers. Her return in 2022 marked a significant moment as she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch, becoming the first female Hall of Famer to capture a championship post-induction. Lita’s comeback demonstrated her enduring love for the sport and her ability to perform at a high level even after years away from the ring.

In 2022, she participated in the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah to take on Becky Lynch but wasn’t able to win. In 2023, Lita joined WWE Studios’ A&E reality series, ‘WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,’ as a co-host alongside Booker T and Mick Foley. The show focused on the search for collectibles related to various wrestlers, adding another dimension to Lita’s involvement with WWE.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Lita embraced her dating life as well. She dated fellow band member Shane Morton from 2006 to 2008 and had a relationship with CM Punk from 2009 to 2010 and again from late 2012 to September 2013. Lita also split her time between her home in Atlanta and her house in Nicaragua, where she enjoyed surfing. She faced legal issues when she was arrested on December 9, 2011, in Columbia County, Georgia, for speeding and driving with a suspended license. She spent one night in jail and was released on a bail bond of $2,200.

As of now, she is devoting her life to ventures like wrestling, music, animal charity, and other causes that she believes in. She also regularly appears on ‘WWE Raw’ and often spends her time at the WWE Performance Center. Lita is in incredible shape and still is capable of pulling off the Moonsault, her signature move, which is quite impressive.

In a final interview with WWE, Lita expressed that even though she will be remembered as a joke in the immediate future, she hopes that she will eventually be remembered and respected for her wrestling career and her contributions to the business. While her journey in WWE was marked by challenges and controversies, Lita’s legacy endures as one of the pioneering female wrestlers who left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling. While she may have left the squared circle, her impact on the wrestling world remains undeniable, and her legacy as a WWE Hall of Famer continues to shine brightly.

Read More: Carmella: Where is the WWE Star Now?