Natalie and Michael: The 90 Day Fiancé Couple is Heading Toward Divorce

Seen together first in season 7 of TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist’s live story easily captured the attention of the world. The tale of just how the two got together and the struggles that they had endured during their journey to the altar allowed them to become beloved by many. However, not at all was as good for the two as they might have hoped, and the cracks in their relationship soon started to emerge publically, leading the world to wonder if the two were able to continue their relationship.

Natalie and Michael’s 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist got to know each other after their mutual friends asked them to be joint godparents to their child. This led them to get to know each other and eventually start a text-based relationship. Not long after, Michael ended up flying to Kyiv, Ukraine, where Natalie lived, in order to meet her and her loved ones. This was followed by another meeting between the couple in Paris, France, where Michael ended up asking Natalie to marry him, something she happily agreed to.

Despite the fact that both Natalie and Michael seemed to hold differing views over various topics, the couple remained strong on the path of marriage, as seen in ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 7. That is not to say that there were not a few bumps, with a memorable one including Natalie tossing her engagement ring in Michael’s suitcase while he was planning on returning back home from Kyiv when Natalie did not verbally reciprocate his love.

For a while, it seemed like Natalie and Michael may be done for good. However, after Natalie’s K1 visa got approved, the two took it as a sign to give their relationship another chance. They made a comeback in ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8, which saw Natalie leave Kyiv to join her to-be husband in Sequim, Washington. However, Natalie was far from impressed with her new accommodations and environment. She also did not get along with Michael’s mother, Trish.

With no progress during couples therapy and the COVID-19 pandemic completely upending their wedding plans, Natalie and Michael were under more pressure than ever. The latter even called off the wedding, and Natalie was seen traveling to the airport for her flight home. “Today was supposed to be my wedding day, but it’s not,” Natalie revealed. “After I realized that we were not getting married, I couldn’t stay in the house. I couldn’t even look at Michael, so, me and Tamara are driving to Seattle and staying in a hotel tonight so I can fly to France tomorrow.”

However, she was unable to do so and returned to Michael. Ultimately, Natalie and Michael did get married in the presence of their loved ones. The two then appeared in ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ season 6, which highlighted the tensions between Natalie and Trish, as well as the persistent problems between the couple itself. One of the major issues was Natalie’s continued struggle when it came to forming her own social circle in the USA.

Natalie and Michael Are Now Separated

Having tied the knot on April 15, 2020, Natalie Mordovtseva and Michael Youngquist ended up splitting in 2021. The couple did reconnect following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a situation made complicated by Natalie’s blossoming romance with Josh Weinstein. This particular drama unfolded over seasons 2 and 3 of ’90 Day: The Single Life,’ but things came to a head after the Ukranian beauty was asked directly to choose one of the two men.

Natalie ultimately chose Josh over Michael, indicating definitive proof of her marriage’s end. The latter seemingly filed for a divorce on December 5, 2023, almost three years after his separation from his wife. In season 4 of ’90 Day: The Single Life,’ Natalie is seen navigating her romance with Josh. Meanwhile, Micahel also seems to have found happiness in a new relationship, though he has yet to reveal the name of his new partner.

