What Happened to Natalie Suleman’s Parents?

When news broke about Natalie Suleman giving birth to octuplets, her parents, Angela Victoria and Edward Doud Suleman, also found themselves in the spotlight. Following the birth of their grandchildren in January 2009, they spoke to the media and offered insight into the family’s life in California. They played a significant role in their grandchildren’s lives and served as a crucial support system for their daughter during her most challenging times. Lifetime’s ‘I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story,’ which is based on Natalie’s real-life experiences, also highlights the influence of her parents and how their presence helped shape the person she became.

Natalie Suleman’s Parents Spoke About Their Daughter’s Pregnancy in Public

Angela (also known as Angelika) Victoria Stanaitis was born on December 1, 1939, in Lithuania, where she grew up with several siblings. During World War II, she left her home country, and records indicate that she spent several years in U.N. Displaced Persons Camps in East and West Germany. In 1956, she immigrated to the United States with one of her sisters, eventually settling in Racine, Wisconsin. While details about her life in the intervening years are scarce, by 1971, she had obtained a teaching license in California and made a career as a French teacher. Edward Doud Suleman (also known as Adnan Doud Suleman) was born in Jerusalem, Palestine. Little is known about his early years, but he was an athlete for much of his life. After settling in California, he initially ran his own restaurant before transitioning into the real estate business.

Angela and Edward Suleman married on November 10, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Just a year later, on July 11, 1975, they welcomed their daughter, Nadya (who later changed her name to Natalie) Denise Doud-Suleman, who quickly became the center of their lives. The family initially lived in Fullerton, California, before relocating to different parts of the state over the years. The couple eventually separated, though reports vary on the exact timing—some sources suggest it happened in 1999, while others indicate it was earlier in the 1990s. Despite their divorce, they continued living together in the same house.

When they learned in 2008 that Natalie—already a mother of six—was expecting octuplets, they recognized the immense challenges ahead. While Natalie has said that her mother was initially critical of her decisions, she has also shared that her father remained supportive of her and the choices she made. In 2008, Angela Suleman filed for bankruptcy, with court documents at the time indicating that Edward was working in Iraq. Angela was back in the news in 2014 when the state of California accused Natalie of welfare fraud. She expressed fear that if her daughter went to jail, she would have to take care of her grandchildren, a responsibility she admitted would be incredibly difficult. However, she reaffirmed her commitment to supporting Natalie, stating that she would give whatever pension money she had to help her daughter.

Natalie Suleman’s Parents Stayed By Her Side Through Good and Bad

This turned out to be Angela’s last public statement. She passed away on November 11, 2014, due to complications from ovarian cancer. At the time of her passing, she was reportedly living in Whittier, California. Some reports suggest that Edward was also residing with her. Natalie has shared that her father struggled with alcohol dependency for most of his life. She also revealed that he suffered an injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down, ultimately leading to his passing in 2021. Despite their challenges, Natalie has always remembered and honored both of her parents, publicly expressing how much they meant to her and how deeply they supported her. Though they are no longer with her, the resilience and lessons they instilled in her have remained a guiding force throughout her life.

