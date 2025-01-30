Natania Griffin: What Happened to the Shooting Victim?

In ID’s ‘Fall of Diddy,’ several individuals who have known and interacted with P. Diddy share their experiences and encounters with him. One of them is Natania Griffin, who was present at Club New York during the 1999 shooting. She sustained an injury in the incident, and, in the docuseries, she alleged that Diddy was the one who fired the shot. Given the numerous other allegations against the rapper, her statements contribute to a portrayal of him that is vastly different from his previously cultivated public image.

Natania Griffin Alleged That She Saw Diddy Take Out the Gun in the Nigh Club in 1999

Natania Griffin, previously known as Natania Reuben, recounted that on December 27, 1999, she went to Club New York with her friends. She explained that she hadn’t been out in over a month but decided to go that night to support her friend, who was an event promoter. That same evening, Jennifer Lopez, Sean “Diddy” Combs, his bodyguard Anthony “Wolf” Jones, and 21-year-old rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow also arrived and were seated in the VIP section of the club. Initially, Natania didn’t pay much attention, but she soon noticed the crowd gravitating toward their area.

She recalled sensing a scuffle brewing and turned toward the section where the celebrities were seated. She noticed that the crowd seemed to be turning on Diddy. Although she wasn’t sure what had sparked the tension, she saw Diddy and Shyne heading toward the exit before suddenly stopping and reaching for their waists. She claimed that both men were holding guns, and, at that moment, she heard what she described as a divine warning telling her to stay still because she was about to be shot. Seconds later, she saw the muzzle flash, and before she could react, she felt a “hot torching flame” on her face. That’s when she realized she had been shot.

Natania Griffin Holds Diddy Responsible for Taking Away Her Peace

Natania Griffin was immediately taken to the hospital and was one of three people injured in the incident. While she received medical treatment, nine bullet fragments remained lodged in her face and head, as they could not be removed—fragments that remain to this day. She has maintained that, even in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, she alleged that Diddy was the one who fired the gun. It is a stand that she takes to date.

Although he was acquitted by the courts, she holds him responsible for robbing her of her sense of security and peace. She recalled feeling certain she was going to die and, at the time, was unable to imagine surviving after losing so much blood. When new allegations against Diddy began surfacing, she decided it was time to share her story as well. Diddy’s driver on the night, Wardel Fenderson, also alleged that the rapper told him to take responsibility for the gun in front of the police after the incident.

