Neighbors Episode 1: Where Are They Now?

Directed by Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman, HBO’s ‘Neighbors’ is a series exploring some of the most absurd, charged, dramatic, and outrageous residential conflicts of recent times. Each episode features a new set of such issues and thus a new set of individuals as they share their grievances while trying to navigate the same for either personal or community betterment. The debut installment, appropriately titled ‘Shoreline Defender,’ is absolutely no different, introducing us to Josh Alspaw, Seth Collins, Sara Day, as well as Eric Wilhelm.

Josh Alspaw Has Been a Man of Many Hats

It was back in the 2010s when Josh Alspaw happily kick-started his career upon graduating from the private Manhattan Christian College in Kansas with a Bachelor’s degree in Music. He had reportedly developed an interest in the field at a relatively early age, only for it to evolve over the years until his preferred genre to not only listen to but also play was folk and rock. However, he ultimately chose to follow a different path so as to make ends meet for his growing family, resulting in him landing a spot as a Process Mechanic at Spirit AeroSystems in 2014.

Josh proudly served in a labor-intensive role for around two years, during which he worked hard to become a Worship Pastor at First Wesleyan Church in Wichita. Therefore, he embraced the position from 2015 until 2018, until he found himself with the opportunity to be a Construction Laborer for Century Company Inc. in Lewistown, Montana. The following year, he also began working as a Wireless Consultant at Verizon, which led him to juggle the two professions until he realized it was time to move on in the summer of 2025. The happily married father of four had already relocated to Shawmut, Montana, by this point (in early 2020), where he had spread his wings to establish himself as an artistic woodworker.

Josh subsequently set up a side hustle to work on commissioned original wood pieces, which gradually transformed into a full-fledged business out of his garage called Tripeak Goods. So, today, the creative individual is doing his best to support his loved ones through woodworking, teaching blacksmithing, and serving as a social media personality and voice actor. Under the moniker The Bearded Bard, he has over 2 million followers, which he maintains while running his business and homestead, thanks to the support of his wife, Brittany. He even has a Cameo account, so you can request a personalized birthday wish, pep talk, roast, or more from him for a little more than $20; however, a business video will cost a little over $250.

Seth Collins is Preparing for What He Believes the Future Holds

It was in the mid-2010s that Seth Collins relocated from the hustle and bustle of the city to rural Shawmut, Montana, alongside his family, so as to lead a life full of peace, quiet, and tranquility. He essentially transformed the land he had bought into a homestead/ranch, complete with chickens, cows, horses, and other animals, only for everything to change in 2020. Seth alleged he began facing trouble with the new neighbor, Josh Alspaw. He claimed Josh built a gate on a road that the former believed was public and claimed he started to scare his horses away with a four-wheeler, an act Seth claimed to be illegal in the area.

What followed were intense arguments between the two families, with Seth not only backed by his wife, Starla, and their children but also by a fellow neighbor, Randall Obrg. The conflict ultimately culminated in a civil lawsuit. As per public records, the verdict is unclear as of writing. Reportedly, the mediation between them failed as they could not reach a settlement. Therefore, from what we can tell, there is still likely tension between the neighbors, but they are trying their best to move forward by focusing on their respective families and futures. In fact, with the firm belief that World War III is not far off, given the current socio-political climate, Seth is building a bunker in the woods and plans to stock it with all possible survival gear. Apart from that, he is deeply involved in the world of Dungeons & Dragons as a proud Dungeon Master.

Sara Day is a Beach Lover and Travel Enthusiast

Although a proud native of Texas, Sara James Day found herself happily settling down in sunny Florida upon tying the knot with the love of her life, Drew Day, on January 29, 2011. They have since welcomed two adorable girls into the world, who love the beach almost as much as their parents, as they feel it provides them with a sense of peace and stability. Thus, as Santa Rosa residents, they prefer to go to their local beach as much as possible, only for it to be an issue because only a small strip of it is considered public property; the rest is all private.

The contentious relationship between the beachfront residents and the property manager has driven Sara to become a sort of beach activist, working alongside the anonymous Shoreline Defender. All she wants is public beach access for those who simply want to enjoy the space with their families and make core memories, which is why she has even been trying to have discussions with the locals. Whenever she is not doing that, she devotes herself to her loving family, works on becoming a better digital creator, and undertakes new adventures across the globe alongside her husband and kids. As part of their expeditions, they explored the Cayman Islands in 2019, followed by Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the Caribbean in 2023 and Spain in early 2026.

Eric Wilhelm is a Thriving Entrepreneur Who Prefers to Keep His Personal Life Private

Ever since Eric Wilhelm graduated from Kent State University in Portage County, Ohio, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1982, he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in the industry. Therefore, it appears as if he worked hard to garner relevant experience over the ensuing 12 years, resulting in him finally getting a chance to prove his mettle on a large scale in 1994. That’s when he became the Founder-CEO of Wilpak Inc., which he sold to the Jacobson Companies at a premium in 2006, before being appointed Director at Metro Bank in 2008.

It was while Eric was serving as Director that he also spread his wings to become the Owner-Dealer Principal at Freedom Power Sports in 2009 and the Founder-CEO of Coregistics in 2011. According to records, he left the sporting industry in late 2014, stepped down as Director in February 2015, and reportedly sold his interests in Coregistics for a profit in June 2022. Since then, he has not only been serving as the Chairman of Wilhelm Holdings in Atlanta, Georgia, but also operating his exclusive Cigar Cellar business in Kennesaw, Georgia, which he established in 2022. Moreover, since 2006, he has been the Owner of Del Cavallo Farm in Marietta, Georgia. So he currently splits his time between Georgia and Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with the latter being the place he spends quality downtime with his family.

