Moses Marole Tribute on Nemesis: Who Was He?

Episode 1 of ‘ Nemesis’ sets up the story for a thrilling, action-packed conflict between two individuals from two different worlds. Coltrane Wilder is a criminal who has learned all the right ways of exploiting the system and flying below the radar. He and his four-man crew gravitate towards high-profile heists, leaving no loose ends behind. Simultaneously, he maintains a highly public persona as a respected real-estate businessman in the Los Angeles community, earning recognition that shields him from such blatant criminal speculations. Isaiah Stiles is a police Lieutenant who has been chasing after his partner’s killer for a long time and has recently arrived at Coltrane as his prime suspect. Yet, in the reckless process of proving the other man’s guilt, the cop runs the risk of spiraling into a corruption arc of his own. The first episode ends on a high note, accompanied by a curious tribute to Moses Marole.

Moses Marole Was the Father of Co-Creator Tani Marole

‘Nemesis’ honors the lives of Moses Ndanduleni Marole and Herbert Kemp III with a tribute at the end of episode one. The latter was the brother of Courtney A. Kemp, the show’s co-creator, while Moses Marole was the father of Toni Morole, another co-creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer on the show. Through the tributes, both creators commemorate and celebrate the lives of two people who were incredibly close to them in their personal lives. Although not much is known about Moses, he was a known and beloved member of his community and the chairman of the South African company BVi Consulting Engineers, based in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The details of Moses’ passing remain out of public knowledge. However, funeral and memorial services were held in his honor and memory on April 5, 2021, at Nasrec Memorial Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. At the time, his company shared a heartfelt message on their social media channels. They shared, “As we come together in this time of profound loss, we remember and honor the life of our cherished chairman, Moses Marole. His leadership, kindness, and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on our hearts and the community.” Through his work, his son Tani Marole similarly celebrates the lasting impact and influence his father has imparted on his life, career, and future. In his death, Moses continues to be remembered in the memories of his family and community members.

Read More: Herbert Kemp III Tribute on Nemesis: How Did He Die?