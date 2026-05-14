Herbert Kemp III Tribute on Nemesis: How Did He Die?

‘Nemesis’ presents a cops-and-robbers story in which the central law enforcement agent and the criminal mastermind prove to be more similar to each other than either would like to admit. After witnessing the death of his trainee partner, Isaiah Stiles has devoted himself to catching the killer and bringing him to justice. On the other hand, Coltrane Wilder, the killer, has since moved on to bigger, high-profile heists, assuming a double life through his real-estate business, which makes him a respected pillar of the community. Therefore, when a string of robberies breaks up, pulling him to the top of Isaiah’s suspect list, a game of chess begins between the two men. The first episode of this captivating crime series features a tribute at the very end, remembering and celebrating the life of Herbert Kemp III.

Herbert Kemp III, the Creator’s Brother, Passed away in 2021

Herbert Kemp III was born to Herbert Kemp, Jr. and Dolores Cruse Kemp in New York on May 8, 1967. Growing up in Westport, Connecticut, he was an older brother to Courtney Anne Kemp, his sister, who was ten years younger than he was. His sister is one of the co-creators of the series, ‘Nemesis.’ From their early childhood, the siblings shared a deep and profound bond as they remained eternal supporters of each other. Herbert taught Courtney many things in life, including how to read, how to ride a bicycle, and more. Following a successful career in sales and accounts, Herbert eventually dedicated himself professionally to the nonprofit world. He was the District and Field Director for the Boy Scouts of America Connecticut Yankee Council for over nine years and later served as the Director of Membership Recruitment for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

In 1992, Herbert married the love of his life, Felice Gray-Kemp, with whom he went on to have a son, Evan James Kemp. Family remained one of the most important things in his life, preferring a private and quiet life. During COVID-19, he quarantined with his family. In 2021, Herbert suffered a brief period of illness, after which he tragically and unexpectedly passed away on July 28, 2021, in Hamden, Connecticut, at the age of 54. The approximate time of his death, 4:44 pm EST, proved to be a significant detail for him and his family. 44 was Herbert’s favorite number, given his lifelong love and admiration for Reggie Jackson, the former professional baseball player who played for the New York Yankees. On his last birthday, Herbert received a personal birthday message from the athlete. His jersey number, now retired, is 44. IN his death, Herbert continues to be remembered in the memories of his friends, family, and loved ones.

Read More: James Van Der Beek Tribute on Devil May Cry: Who Was He? How Did He Die?