Where is Netflix’s Nemesis Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘Nemesis,’ a relentless cat-and-mouse chase ensues between an expert criminal named Coltrane Wilder and an experienced, competent police detective named Isaiah Stiles. When the former orchestrates a string of heists across the city, Isaiah makes it his mission to prevent further heists and to take the master thief into custody. As the two men on opposite sides of the law collide, they also deal with other challenges that life throws at them, including familial relationships, ambitions, and life-threatening situations. Created by Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole, the action crime thriller drama series is set in the sprawling city of Los Angeles, where several local establishments are targeted by Coltrane while Isaiah works on a plan to capture the thief at the police station.

Nemesis Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Nemesis’ was conducted in California, especially in Los Angeles County. Principal photography for the debut season of the action-packed series reportedly commenced in March 2025 and wrapped up after four months or so in late July of the same year. A member of the editing team, Spenser Reich, took to social media after the conclusion of the filming, stating, “NEMESIS S1 Wrap Party with the loveliest of lovelies. I literally couldn’t be more grateful to work with these people and the wrap party was so fun.”

Los Angeles County, California

In order to add a layer of authenticity to the tale of heists and chases that take place across the City of Angels, the production team of ‘Nemesis’ set up camp in Los Angeles County. Located in Southern California, the county’s seat, Los Angeles, served as the primary production location for the crime thriller series. Several of the bustling streets and neighborhoods in the city were turned into film sets to tape many pivotal exterior sequences, including chase scenes.

A few establishments or businesses also feature in numerous portions, as the cast and crew members lensed plenty of sequences on location to stay true to the narrative. Since the iconic LA skyline is featured quite a few times in establishing shots, you are likely to spot various popular landmarks and buildings, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles City Hall, Olvera Street, Wilshire Grand Center, U.S. Bank Tower, Two California Plaza, 611 Place, and the San Gabriel Mountains.

According to reports, the filming unit of ‘Nemesis’ also set up camp in and around the suburban city of Santa Clarita, situated northwest of Los Angeles, in the final few weeks of season 1 production. Apart from the crime show, LA County has hosted the production of many film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Chasing Life,’ ‘S41NT,’ ‘Dutch Hollow,’ ‘Paved with Good Intentions,’ ‘ResiduuM,’ ‘The Sound of the Wind,’ ‘Trouble Sleeping,’ and ‘A Cloud So High.’

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Man on Fire Filmed?