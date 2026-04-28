Where is Netflix’s Man on Fire Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous 1980 novel written by A. J. Quinnell and a remake of Denzel Washington’s 2004 film of the same name, Netflix’s ‘Man on Fire’ is an action crime series created by Kyle Killen. The narrative revolves around John Creasy, a former Special Forces soldier turned mercenary with a reputation for surviving even the most challenging situations. With years of experience under his belt in the forces, he deals with intense PTSD.

While he is trying to confront his inner demons and overcome them once and for all, he finds himself in the middle of yet another dangerous predicament. John takes the responsibility for saving his late colleague and friend, Rayburn’s teenage daughter, Poe, who is in trouble for witnessing a horrific crime. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and Bobby Cannavale, the psychological thriller show is primarily set in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, where John does everything in his power to protect Poe.

Man on Fire Filming Locations

To bring the globe-trotting journey of John Creasy to life, the production of ‘Man on Fire’ takes place in Brazil, Mexico, and Italy, specifically in Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, and Milan. Principal photography for the debut season of the action series commenced in October 2024 and wrapped up after four months or so in February 2025. During the shoot, Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who portrays John Creasy, sustained a minor hand injury on set, prompting a temporary halt to production.

A few months after the conclusion of the shooting for season 1, Billie Boullet, who portrays Poe Rayburn, took to social media and recounted her experience on set. She stated, “Man On Fire officially wrapped up a few months ago so I wanted to say a big thank you to everyone involved! I had so much fun and I’m very excited for you all to watch it sometime soon on Netflix.”

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Since the tale unfolds in Rio de Janeiro, it is only natural that the production team of ‘Man on Fire’ set up camp on location in the capital of the eponymous Brazilian state to tape most of the pivotal sequences. In the establishing shots, the city’s iconic skyline, featuring Christ the Redeemer and Sugarloaf Mountain, makes multiple appearances. The cast and crew members also took over some beaches in the city for numerous outdoor scenes.

During the shooting process, they were also spotted recording several action scenes in the favela of Rocinha, which is situated in the city’s South Zone. A few real-life local establishments also hosted the production of the thriller show. Apart from ‘Man on Fire,’ Rio de Janeiro has served as a prominent production location for many other movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘The Expendables,’ ‘Fast Five,’ ‘Elite Squad,’ ‘Four Days in September,’ ‘The Law and the Crime,’ and ‘Rush.’

Mexico City, Mexico

Various important portions for ‘Man on Fire’ were reportedly lensed in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico. The city’s bustling streets feature prominently in multiple scenes, reflecting the high-octane chases of the fast-paced narrative. Also known as the City of Palaces, Mexico City consists of some popular landmarks and buildings, including the Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven, the National Palace, the Angel of Independence, and the Monument to the Revolution, some of which likely make an appearance in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Milan, Italy

Additional portions for the Kyle Killen creation were also filmed in and around the regional capital of Italy’s Lombardy region — Milan. Its scenic skyline reportedly helped fill up the visual canvas of ‘Man on Fire.’ Besides the Netflix production, Milan has hosted the production of plenty of popular film and TV projects, such as ‘Anna,’ ‘The International,’ ‘My Name Is Vendetta,’ ‘The Italian Connection,’ ‘The Suspicious Death of a Minor,’ ‘Black Money Love,’ and ‘Égypte IV: Double Agenda.’

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