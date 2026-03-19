Where Was Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Filmed?

A direct sequel to ‘Ready or Not,’ ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ is a comedy horror thriller movie directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. After surviving her husband and her in-laws in a deadly, ritualistic hide-and-seek game, Grace MacCaullay is rushed to the hospital for the treatment of her injuries. After awakening, she is greeted by her estranged sister, Faith MacCaullay, who was her outdated emergency contact. Grace soon realizes that her victory against the High Council family has made things all the more complicated for her and her sister. Now, four rival elite families conspire to kill Grace in an expansive, deadlier version of hide-and-seek as they compete for the powerful throne of the shadowy institution that runs the world, risking their fortunes, power, and influence.

Initially, she refuses to participate in the game. But when Faith also comes under the families’ crosshairs, Grace joins forces with her sister to outrun the threats and come out of the ordeal alive. Besides Samara Weaving reprising the role of Grace MacCaullay, the film also features Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood. The tale of survival unfolds mainly on the expansive property, where Grace and Faith play hide-and-seek, with horror following them at every turn.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Filming Locations

‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ was filmed in Ontario and Quebec, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara Falls, and Montreal. According to reports, principal photography for the sequel began in April 2025 under the working title ‘Hide & Seek’ and wrapped up after more than a month in the first week of June in the same year. Just ten days before the shooting began, Samara Weaving, who portrays Grace MacCaullay, suffered a back injury that restricted her from walking. Fortunately, her condition improved just before the production began. However, she reportedly did fewer stunts than she had planned. The directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, tried to keep the costs low and planned and designed the shoot meticulously. Throughout the shooting process, they moved locations a dozen times in just as many days.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

A majority of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ was lensed in the Greater Toronto Area, comprising Toronto and surrounding municipalities such as Halton, Peel, Durham, and York. Many of the indoor sequences, involving the casino, lobby, and laundry room, were shot at the historic hotel, Fairmont Royal York (formerly the Royal York), at 100 Front Street West in the city of Toronto. The golf course scenes were reportedly shot at the Rosedale Golf Club at 1901 Mt Pleasant Road in Toronto. During a conversation with Variety, Elijah Wood talked about the directors’ contagious enthusiasm on set. “Matt and Tyler create a really warm, fun environment for their crew and their cast. They’re incredibly approachable. They’re genre fans. They’re filmmaking fans. They really love the process. It rubs off on everybody else,” he added.

Hamilton, Ontario

The filming unit also traveled southwest of the GTA to Hamilton, on the western end of the Niagara Peninsula, to tape multiple important scenes. A few of the golf course scenes were also shot at a golf club in Hamilton. In May 2025, the cast and crew members of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ were also spotted filming key portions in and around an old, abandoned church in the city. Important portions were also seemingly taped in and around the Columbia International College, Northcliffe Campus at 574 Northcliffe Avenue in the community of Dundas.

Niagara Falls, Ontario

For the purpose of filming, the production team of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ set up camp in the city of Niagara Falls. The exterior of the Oak Hall at 7400 Portage Road served as the lodge where Sarah and Sean’s characters are. Built in 1928, the three-story Tudor-style stone mansion consists of 37 rooms and currently serves as the administrative offices for Niagara Parks. During a conversation with Rue Morgue, the directors were asked about the settings of the film’s action. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed how they utilized multiple locations and tied them together to make them seem like one. He added, “We were all over the place; room to room, it changes. Andrew Stern, our production designer who also worked with us on the first one, really took pains to tie them all together in such a way that hopefully, when you’re watching the movie, you never feel it. It seems like one giant, expansive resort.”

Montreal, Quebec

From the looks of it, additional portions for the horror thriller movie were also shot in Montreal. To be specific, the cast and crew members seemingly took over one of the city’s golf courses, as the Sun Life Building at 1155 Rue Metcalfe appears in the background of an exterior scene. In the aforementioned interview, Tyler Gillett also shared a few sentences about the usage of real places in the movie and how it helped the production move faster.

“When you can just dream up a space and have it designed for you, typically you build something and only end up using a small portion of it, and it is hard to do when you don’t have a lot to spend. So having that laundry room, and getting to design the action to something that exists, is not only creatively gratifying, but it helps you shrink the sequence down in a way where you get all the fun and the spectacle you want out of those setpieces. You aren’t having to design outside of what you’re capable of achieving on the budget and the schedule,” he added.

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