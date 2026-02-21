Where Was Psycho Killer Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Gavin Polone at the helm, ‘Psycho Killer’ follows a Kansas highway patrol officer named Jane Archer who is devastated when her state trooper husband, Marvin, is brutally killed. Taking matters into her own hands, Jane embarks on a dangerous quest to search for the perpetrator responsible for the killing and avenge her beloved husband’s death. The investigation leads her to a sadistic serial killer, referred to as the “Satanic Slasher.”

As she tracks down the killer, she realizes that he has a sinister agenda and a deep-seated mental depravity. Jane’s encounter with Marvin’s killer also puts her life at risk. The slasher horror movie features compelling performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell. The tale of horror and revenge is set against several dark backdrops, including gruesome crime scenes and ritualistic sites, highlighting the sinister tone of the narrative.

Psycho Killer Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Psycho Killer’ was conducted primarily in Manitoba, particularly in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Brandon, and Elie. Minor portions were also seemingly shot in Michigan. Principal photography for the Georgina Campbell starrer took place in the spring of 2023, around April, with a budget of $10 million.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Psycho Killer’ were reportedly lensed in and around the capital of Manitoba — Winnipeg. Lying on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers, the city’s local businesses, streets, and neighborhoods were turned into film sets during the shooting process. In order to portray the seemingly isolated setting of the narrative, the filming unit recorded multiple key portions in Downtown Winnipeg.

For instance, the cast and crew members set up camp in and around the Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 256 Smith Street in the downtown area of the city, where they shot various important scenes. It is likely that numerous other businesses and areas are featured in the backdrop, such as the Forks, Central Park, Polo Park, Pembina Strip, and more. Apart from ‘Psycho Killer,’ Winnipeg has hosted the production of several other films and TV shows, including ‘The Long Walk,’ ‘Clown in a Cornfield,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘The Constant Gardener,’ ‘Storm of the Century,’ and ‘Rose Red.’

Other Locations in Manitoba

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Psycho Killer’ also traveled to other areas across Manitoba, including the city of Brandon and the unincorporated community of Elie. They were also spotted shooting pivotal scenes in the small city of Portage la Prairie, situated a few miles west of Winnipeg. As per reports, a couple of motels in the city served as prominent production locations where multiple important sequences were lensed. One of them is the Hi-Way Motel at 2010 Saskatchewan Avenue West, which is a 2-star hotel nestled near the bay. The other one is the Yellowquill Motel at 45 20 Street Southwest, another 2-star hotel that offers a garden and other basic necessities to the guests.

Michigan

Additional portions of the Gavin Polone directorial were also supposedly filmed in the state of Michigan. It is likely that they used the state to tape certain establishing shots and exterior scenes. So, you might be able to spot iconic landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as the Renaissance Center, the Ambassador Bridge, the Michigan State Capitol, the Franklin Avenue Presbyterian Church, the Lansing River Trail, and the Detroit Institute of Arts.

