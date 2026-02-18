Where Was How to Make a Killing Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Loosely adapted from the 1949 British movie titled ‘Kind Hearts and Coronets’ directed by Robert Hamer, ‘How to Make a Killing’ is a psychological thriller comedy movie that centers on Becket Redfellow, who was destined for a life of privilege and comfort, as he was born to a heiress named Mary with the lavish Redfellow estate to her name. Unfortunately, Becket was disowned by the wealthy family right after his birth. Now that he is all grown up, he is a blue-collar employee who decides to reclaim his inheritance when his mother dies.

Thus, Becket orchestrates an elaborate, deadly plan to eliminate all seven Redfellow relatives and get back what was stolen from him decades earlier. While the heirs die in a series of accidents, he must also balance his romantic life with his girlfriend, Ruth. What makes his life all the more complicated is when an old flame named Julia reenters his life and pursues him. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the enthralling tale of revenge unfolds in a bustling city, which reflects the fast-paced narrative and high-octane action sequences.

How to Make a Killing Filming Locations

‘How to Make a Killing’ was primarily filmed in South Africa, specifically in and around Cape Town. A few portion was also taped in Nassau County, New York. According to reports, principal photography for the Glen Powell starrer got underway in June 2024 under the working title ‘Huntington’ and seemingly wrapped up by August of the same year. One of the crew members, Lucky Mthembu, opened up about his time on the set of the movie. He stated, “What a nice time I’ve had with @rafflaw and spent a great time with talented people and friends in the film industry @glenpowell, @jhenwick and @anniepbaker…. Such great company!”

Cape Town, South Africa

Filming for ‘How to Make a Killing’ was primarily conducted in Cape Town, located in the Western Cape, on the southwestern coast of South Africa. Several spots in and around the port city were chosen to shape the visual foundation of Becket Redfellow’s world as he strives to regain the inheritance he believes he rightfully deserves. The cast and crew reportedly visited many locales across the region to shoot at locations that perfectly complement the tone of the narrative. Over the course of production, the team hired the services of hundreds of regional artists. In addition to the cast and crew, the film also features many South African locals as extras.

Nearly 30 km from the city center, a portion of filming also took place in Muizenberg Beach. Often dubbed “Surfer’s Corner,” it is a hotspot for the global surfing community. The long stretch of sand, stunning views of the Indian Ocean, eclectic cafes, and the vibrant Victorian changing huts create a laid-back, bohemian atmosphere that makes it a world-renowned tourist destination and a favorable shooting spot. Therefore, it proved ideal for the canvas of the comedy thriller. The cosmopolitan city of Cape Town has also served as a filming location for a variety of movies and shows, such as ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,’ ‘Novocaine,’ ‘London Calling,’ ‘Hitman,’ ‘Boy Kills World,’ ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure,’ and ‘White Lies.’

Nassau County, New York

Some sequences of ‘How to Make a Killing’ were taped in New York. For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew visited Nassau County on Long Island. In the suburban county, the production team settled on the John E. Aldred Estate as a filming site for the thriller-comedy movie. Also known as St. Josaphat’s Monastery, the 119-acre estate is located precisely in the village of Lattingtown within the Town of Oyster Bay. The Tudor Revival-style architectural grandeur and historic charm of the estate likely stood in to showcase the wealth and power of the Redfellows. The detailed elements within the mansion, coupled with its expansive gardens, courtyards, and terraces, added a layer of atmospheric richness and intrigue to the storyline.

