Where Was I Can Only Imagine 2 Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A sequel to the 2018 film ‘I Can Only Imagine’ and based on a true story, ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ is a faith-based biographical drama movie directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle. It follows the lead singer of MercyMe, Bart Millard, who has gained prominence in the music industry after the success of his titular song. On the one hand, he is performing in sold-out arenas and growing his devoted fan base. On the other hand, he is navigating complications in his personal life, including his bond with his son, Sam. With the band’s biggest tour approaching, a newcomer named Tim Timmons joins them and brings a fresh energy to the group.

As Tim becomes friends with Bart, the latter confronts his past and finds a way to battle his inner demons. With a renewed perspective on life, Bart also attempts to not only strengthen his bond with his son but also repair his relationship with his wife, Shannon. Starring John Michael Finley, Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, and Sammy Dell, the tale of fame and redemption unfolds in different settings as MercyMe performs their hit records in front of crowds of thousands in various venues. The ever-so-changing backdrops reflect the changing dynamics between Bart and his family.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Filming Locations

‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ was filmed primarily in Tennessee, specifically in the Nashville metropolitan area. According to reports, principal photography for the sequel film got underway in the second week of April 2025 and went on for more than a month before wrapping up in late May of the same year. The director, Andrew Erwin, jokingly referred to the cutting of Milo Anthony Ventimiglia’s hair for the film, “the most stressful day” of the production. He added, “Fortunately he just keeps getting better looking no matter what you do.”

Nashville Metropolitan Area, Tennessee

A major chunk of ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ was lensed in the Nashville metropolitan area, comprising Nashville and its surrounding area. The production team set up camp in the capital of Tennessee, Nashville, where they made the most of the city’s vast and versatile landscape. Numerous streets and neighborhoods in and around the city were turned into film sets to tape important outdoor scenes involving Bart Millard and his band. The cast and crew members also took over multiple establishments and businesses to shoot key indoor portions for the biographical movie.

They also taped a few scenes set in Colorado in the metropolitan area, with which the director Andrew Erwin was highly impressed. “Movie magic! It never ceases to amaze me what a great Production Designer can come up with. Aimee and her team blew my mind today. Feels like we are back in Colorado. I love this job!” he stated. Besides ‘I Can Only Imagine 2,’ the Nashville metropolitan area has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, including ‘Walk the Line,’ ‘Wild Rose,’ ‘The Thing Called Love,’ ‘On the Road,’ ‘Country Strong,’ ‘George & Tammy,’ and ‘A Week Away.’

Morrison, Colorado

Sometime around April 2025, the cast and crew of ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ visited the city of Morrison in Colorado to tape a portion of the movie. Filming was carried out at the iconic Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, located a few miles outside of Denver, at 18300 West Alameda Parkway. The venue was utilized to replicate a concert by the contemporary Christian music band, MercyMe. Since Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bart Millard is the band’s lead vocalist and a central figure in the movie, he was present on set while the crew filmed the sequence featuring John Michael Finley as Millard. Interestingly, to add a layer of authenticity to the movie, the production team reportedly gathered about 8000 extras to ensure the open-air amphitheater looked packed, thus going above and beyond the preparation for the first installment.

