Nessie Welschinger’s Net Worth: How Rich is The Real Housewives of London Star?

While Nessie Welschinger is no stranger to the limelight thanks to her chosen profession, Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of London’ has pushed her to be more open personally, too. Little did anyone know it would only underscore how calm, diplomatic, logical, patient, and understanding she is to her core, preferring to avoid drama rather than engage in negativity. Even in the face of adversity as well as chaos, she manages to carry herself with grace, which is a learned quality she credits to her intense career as a baker, entrepreneur, and writer.

How Did Nessie Welschinger Earn Her Money?

A proud native of London, England, with Singaporean and Egyptian roots, Nessie Welschinger has always enjoyed the city’s hustle and bustle while also having an ambitious, creative streak. Therefore, she knew from an early age that she would work hard to establish a name for herself in society, only to then follow through on the plan upon graduating high school. She thus enrolled at university, earned a bachelor’s degree, and kick-started her career in the lucrative world of finance as a Trader at Absolute Capital Management in April 2005.

Nessie served at Absolute Capital Management until November 2006, during which she also dabbled as a Sales Trader at Svenska Handelsbanken for a few months from February to April. The entire experience gave her a lot of insight into the industry, fostering such self-confidence that she subsequently made the move to join Schroders as Head of Emerging Markets FMAs (Financial Markets Advisory). She held the position from November 2006 to March 2011, following which she was promoted to Head of Global & International Equity FMAs (Financial Markets Advisory).

Nessie loved where she was by the time the early 2010s rolled around, but her priorities shifted after she happily tied the knot with the love of her life and welcomed 3 kids into their world. She herself wanted to be there to care for her young family, so she traded corporate outfits and spreadsheets for an apron and a spatula before diving headfirst into her quiet passion for baking. She had no idea one thing would soon lead to another, culminating in her establishing her own luxury confections operation called Chelsea Cake Company in Central London in January 2012.

Chelsea Cake Company specializes in handmade cupcakes, novelty cakes, wedding cakes, party planning, and more, so a significant portion of their clientele is high-end. In fact, owing to the brand’s overwhelmingly positive reputation, Nes sie not only got to make confections for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday in 2016 but also compete on ‘Great British Bake Off: The Professionals’ in 2021. Most recently, though, she spread her wings to evolve into an author, releasing a young/child audience-targeted ‘Dinosaur Cookbook’ in 2025 as her debut recipe book.

Nessie Welschinger’s Net Worth

With Nessie having been part of the working society for over two decades as of writing, it goes without saying that she has likely managed to accumulate significant wealth over the years. Her base income obviously dates back to when she first began her professional journey in 2005, making her potential earnings back then be in the range of £40,000 ($53,500) in England. As the years passed and she advanced in the industry, her compensation represented the same growth, so she was likely bagging $150,000 by the time she was Schroders’ Head of Global & International Equity FMAs in 2012.

On the flip side, it’s hard to calculate Nessie’s earnings/profits as the Founder-CEO of Chelsea Cake Company because the company’s financial details and operations are not publicly available. Similarly, information regarding her capital investments, return rates, and number of sales for her other ventures, including her debut cookbook and Cooking with Kids brand, isn’t public knowledge either. However, taking all these aspects into account, along with her potential assets – especially her luxury home in the affluent neighborhood of Chelsea and her historic estate in suburban Cotswolds – her liabilities, and her expenses as a happily married mother of 3, we believe her individual net worth to be in the range of $8-10 million.

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