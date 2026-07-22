Nessie Welschinger: Everything We Know About The Real Housewives of London Star

Nessie Welschinger was first featured in season 1 of Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of London.’ Known for her honesty, unwavering sense of integrity, and incredible poise, she once again returned for season 2 of the show. She had always been the individual who tried to keep the peace when tensions rose, and friendships began to fracture. Although she was often seen as the group’s peacemaker, she soon realized that it came with a price. Hence, she eventually dedicated herself to staying true to herself and no longer remained on the sidelines. Although she usually preferred to maintain harmony, there were moments when she decided staying quiet wasn’t an option, making her stand out from the other cast members.

Nessie Welschinger Has Built a Successful Career in Baking After Leaving Finance

Nessie Welschinger was born and raised in London, England. Eventually, she began spending her time between her home in Chelsea and a historic estate in the Cotswolds. Over time, she focused on building her career with dedication and resilience. She began her professional trajectory in April 2005 as a Trader for Absolute Capital Management. While working there, Nessie briefly served as a Sales Trading professional at Svenska Handelsbanken from February to April 2006. By November of that same year, she moved on from her position as a Trader and joined Schroders as the Head of Emerging Markets FMAs.

Gradually, Nessie’s hard work led to her promotion to Head of Global and International Equity FMAs at Schroders, a role she held before leaving the organization in January 2012. Over time, her passion for baking led her toward embracing her entrepreneurial drive. In June 2012, she became the Founder and CEO of Chelsea Cake Company, allowing her to turn her creativity into a business. One of her major career milestones came in 2016, when Nessie had the opportunity to bake a cake for Queen Victoria’s 90th birthday celebration at the Tower of London.

Nessie further showcased her baking expertise on television in 2021, competing on ‘Great British Bake Off: The Professionals.’ By March 2025, she once again stepped into the spotlight when she joined the cast of the reality show, introducing her to an entirely new audience. In October 2025, her creative pursuits led her to publish ‘Dinosaur Cookbook,’ a children’s cookbook designed to take young chefs on a fun-filled culinary adventure. Most recently, in June 2026, Nessie signed with Rizzo The Agency, which focuses on the exclusive representation of women.

Nessie Expands Her Influence Through Social Media and Charity Work

Beyond her television appearances and culinary ventures, Nessie has also cultivated a strong presence on social media. On her personal Instagram page, she has built a community of more than 21.2K followers. Through the platform, she shares sneak peeks into her professional endeavors and glimpses of her personal life. Nessie also highlights her LTK and Shop My accounts, highlighting some of the products she loves. Moreover, she has created an Instagram page named “cookingwithkidsco,” which is dedicated to her passion for cooking.

Through that platform, Nessie shares easy and accessible recipes designed to bring children and adults into the kitchen. She further maintains her own Substack account, where she shares recipes and culinary inspiration with her audience. Over the years, she has collaborated with several brands, including Steen’s Honey and Cuisinart. In November 2025, Nessie proudly expressed her support for Veg Power UK and The Food Foundation in their campaign to double her nation’s bean consumption by 2028.

In December 2025, Nessie appeared as a special guest reader at the Christmas Carol Concert organized by the non-profit organization, Chain of Hope UK. By March 2026, she attended the launch event for Bare la Terre, a health and beauty brand founded by her friends. Four months later, Nessie attended The NEXO Grand Prix Ball to help raise funds for Rays of Sunshine. It was followed by her attendance at Revolut to meet the Audi Revolut F1 Team. Shortly after, she also became part of a championship organized by Champagne Bollinger.

Nessie Loves Making Memories and Traveling the World With Her Family

Away from the world of reality television, Nessie is deeply devoted to her family. She has built a happy, fulfilling life with her husband, Remy Welschinger. After exchanging their vows, the pair welcomed their daughters, Zaza and Coco, and their son, Kasper, into the world. Nessie is a proud mother who enjoys making memories with her children by taking them to picnics or escaping for a relaxing family staycation. In June 2026, she took Zaza to the opening of LoveShackFancy’s local store in Chelsea since her daughter is a big fan of the brand. Apart from that, Nessie never misses any opportunity to express her love for her sons and daughters.

Nessie’s heart is also dedicated to her furry pup, who is her constant companion and cuddle partner. As an avid traveler, she has jetted off to several breathtaking locations around the world. In September 2023, she visited the picturesque beaches of Biarritz, France, and in December 2024, she visited the bustling streets of Manhattan, New York. By August 2025, Nessie once again made her way to the beautiful landscapes of France and experienced the rich culture of Turkey. Most recently, in April 2026, she and her family journeyed to the beaches of Greece, where they soaked in the sun and made lifelong memories. Besides that, Nessie always prioritizes her friendships and considers it a valuable pillar of support.

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