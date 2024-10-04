It’s What’s Inside: What Happened to Forbes’ Sister, Beatrice?

An unusual dinner party takes place in Netflix’s ‘It’s What’s Inside’ when a group of friends play a game that changes everything. It starts with Forbes, who introduces the group to the Machine, which he has been working on for the past five years with his team. He reveals that the Machine can get people to swap bodies and claims it is perfectly safe as he has played with it before. Slowly, however, it becomes clear that swapping bodies is not as fun as it appears to be. What makes things more interesting is the fact that Forbes seems to have an ulterior motive behind playing the game, and it all comes down to what happened to his sister, Beatrice, eight years ago. SPOILERS AHEAD

Beatrice Met an Unfair Fate Eight Years Before the Party

Eight years before the events of the movie, Forbes and his friends went to college together. It was Dennis’ birthday party, which somehow everyone remembers as Reuben’s. The other thing that everyone remembers about the party is Forbes’ sister, Beatrice, obsessing over Dennis and attacking his then-girlfriend, Nikki. The other thing is Forbes’ expulsion from college, following which he went out of touch with the rest of the group. This is the story everyone holds on to for eight years, but there is more to it than that.

At the time of the party, Beatrice was still underage, which means she shouldn’t have been at the party, and more importantly, she shouldn’t have been drinking. Another thing she shouldn’t have been doing was secretly dating Dennis. The guy didn’t have a serious bone in his body and while sleeping with Beatrice, he was also dating Nikki. He kept his affair with Beatrice a secret and promised her all sorts of things, traveling to all sorts of places. He never meant to come through on any of those promises, which broke Beatrice’s heart. What’s worse is that she already had mental health issues, which caused her to have episodes that further pushed Dennis away.

At the party, Dennis got Beatrice drunk, and when she started talking about being his girlfriend, he openly renounced her, leading people to start talking about Beatrice being a weirdo, which eventually led to her having an episode. This riled up Forbes, who had a fight with Dennis, which ended with the authorities intervening. While the others, including Dennis, were not held accountable for anything, Forbes was expelled from college for bringing his underage sister to a party with alcohol in the first place. Later, it turns out that Forbes was thrown under the bus by his own friends, who wanted to save their skin rather than have the truth come out.

Beatrice Took Back Her Life in the Most Unusual Way

While everything turned out fine for everyone else, Beatrice ended up in a mental health institution. Due to her episodes, she was put on suicide watch, and this added to her troubles even further. All these years, while Dennis and the others enjoyed their lives, Beatrice was held prisoner in a place she couldn’t get out of. As the others moved on with their lives, she felt left behind and robbed of her own life. It was only when her brother visited her eight years later with the Machine that a plan emerged in her head. Forbes came to see his sister after multiple requests from his family to visit her. He brought the Machine, believing that playing the game of swap would help him reconnect with Beatrice. But he didn’t realize that she was angry with him too.

While he may have been expelled from college, he was still free to seek his future elsewhere. Beatrice was robbed even of this possibility and for this, she hated him and all of his friends. When she and Forbes swapped bodies, Beatrice saw it as her only chance to escape the mental health institution. Before Forbes could reverse the swap, she attacked him and ran away with the machine. When she discovered that Forbes was invited to Reuben’s wedding and a party where Dennis and the rest of the group would be as well, she decided to go there, play the swapping game with them, and ruin their lives just like they ruined hers. In between this, she also finds a way to financially secure her future by stealing Dennis’ money and to ensure her freedom by taking over Nikki’s body. She also kept the Machine because after using it so many times, she got addicted to it. It would also come in handy just in case she needed to become someone else again.

