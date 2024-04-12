Netflix’s Love, Divided: What True Story Inspired the Rom-Com?

‘Love, Divided’ is a quintessential cheesy romantic comedy that captivates audiences with its irresistible charm. The film follows the story of Valentina, a girl who moves into a new apartment only to encounter strange noises on her first night. Initially unnerving, these noises are revealed to be the antics of her neighbor, David, a nerdy individual consumed by his passion for developing games. Determined to maintain his solitude, David employs various tactics to deter Valentina from disrupting his routine.

In this film directed by Patricia Font, both neighbors on either side of the wall resort to various tactics to make each other’s lives miserable. However, amidst the pranks and teasing, a subtle undercurrent of romance begins to emerge. The film offers a comforting escape, featuring the doe-eyed Valentina and the goofball David finding love in the most unexpected of places. Audiences are left wondering about the origins of the story and whether it draws inspiration from real-life events.

How was the Love, Divided Script Developed?

‘Love, Divided’ is the Spanish adaptation of the 2015 French film ‘Blind Date’. The original script for ‘Blind Date’ was penned by Lilou Fogli, who happens to be the wife of the film’s director, Clovis Cornillac. In an interview, Lilou revealed that the inspiration for the story stemmed from her own experiences. During her time as a student living in Paris, she rented a studio apartment that lacked proper soundproofing. Constantly hearing noises from her neighbor’s apartment sparked her imagination, leading her to contemplate what his life and personality might be like.

Fogli humorously recounted that when she finally had the opportunity to see her neighbor’s room in real life, it didn’t match the imagined image she had concocted. Despite there being no romantic connection between them, the vivid personality she had attributed to him lingered in her mind. Over the years, she reflected on how the art of listening to conversations had dwindled in society, which further fueled the story brewing in her subconscious. She eventually penned a first draft of the screenplay, which she shared with her husband. Together, they collaborated to refine the script, birthing the storyline of ‘Blind Date’.

In her role as Valentina, portrayed by Aitana, a Spanish singer-songwriter delving into acting, parallels between the character and Aitana’s own experiences emerge. Aitana reveals a personal connection to Valentina’s character traits, particularly her insecurities, reflecting her struggles. Sharing a common ground with Valentina, Aitana understands the challenges of being a budding artist, reminiscent of her journey. Like Valentina, who is depicted as a pianist, Aitana recounts her days as a struggling artist, working tirelessly on weekends and seizing every opportunity that came her way.

The authenticity of the love depicted between the characters in “Love Divided” is palpable, owing to the contrasting personalities of the lead roles. Valentina’s warm-heartedness and David’s nerdy eccentricity create a riveting dynamic that feels genuine and relatable. In reality, opposites often attract, and the film beautifully captures this timeless truth, resonating with audiences who have experienced the magic of love transcending differences firsthand.

‘Love, Divided’ finds its origin in a real-life incident that serves as the foundation for a story that embodies all the preconceived elements of the romantic comedy genre. The creators masterfully transform this experience into a story that strikes a chord with audiences on a deeply personal level. Through the development of relatable characters and universal themes, the film offers viewers the opportunity to see themselves reflected in the story while providing an escape from their realities. This ingenious balance between familiarity and escapism ensures that ‘Love, Divided’ can build a connection with audiences far and wide.

