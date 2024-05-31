Netflix’s A Part of You: Is the Movie Inspired by True Events?

Originally titled ‘En del av dig,’ ‘A Part of You’ is a Swedish drama brought to life by debut director Sigge Eklund, which centers on a 17-year-old teenager, Agnes, who aspires to be like her lively and popular older sister, Julia. When a tragic accident shatters their existence into pieces, Agnes has to retrieve her broken parts carefully and process her grief before it destroys her. Things are further complicated when the turbulent changes of her teenage life are burdened by self-destructive habits, loss, and the unintended consequences of her choices, along with mind-numbing pain that threatens to rip her emotionally and mentally apart.

Exploring themes of tragedy, memory, family bonds, and the connection needed to overcome hardships, the Netflix coming-of-age drama is a poignant realization of love and loss. At its core lies a raw, intimate discussion of how unending and chasmic the roller-coaster of adolescence can be, especially when you’re dealing with hard-hitting feelings that are sure to evoke a primal response within everyone. Given how somberly it presents its characters’ complicated emotions and choices, many will question whether the nuanced tale of teenage upheaval is based on a real story.

A Part of You Explores the Grief and Loss of its Writer

The narrative of ‘A Part of You’ was born out of scriptwriter Michaela Hamilton’s own experiences from her past. With the film following a young teen who loses her sister, the exploration of pain and loss told through the story was inspired by Hamilton’s own tragic loss of her younger brother. The film captures the most brutal and unimaginable portions of how being young can be so terrifying, especially when an inexplicable event of madness and tragedy looms over your life and casts a shadow over everything.

On an Instagram post, Hamilton stated, ”This story is deeply personal to me, as I lost my 19-year-old brother in an accident seven years ago. I felt compelled to write about both sides of loss – the immense pain of it, but also the love and hope that can emerge in the process. I’m honored to have this fantastic team bringing this script to life, and to be able to share it with a global audience on Netflix is truly a dream come true”.

The writer’s experiences informed the natural and understated reflection of how devastating loss can be. One of the salient aspects of ‘A Part of You’ is how it never overeggs the pudding in terms of how emotional or sentimental it wants to get. Instead, it possesses a great understanding of presenting difficult and hard themes through the realm of reality, where the emotions remain in the underlying silence of a conversation or in the subtle expressions of its characters.

The film’s debut director, Sigge Eklund talked about his desperation to translate Hamilton’s script to the screen. ”I’ve been waiting my whole life for a screenplay that captures the horror and the magic of being a teenager,” he said. “When I read Michaela Hamilton’s story I was blown away by the fact that it was all in there. The desperation and the beauty and that sense of urgency that you can only feel when you are 17”

There are two overpowering elements within the Netflix film: grief and the unintended consequences of our actions. Both lend the narrative a complexity that elevates it above its peers, particularly in the way they’re tackled with such sensitivity. These themes, however, have found shape in films like the 2007 romance drama ‘Atonement’ and the 2010 Japanese film ‘Norwegian Wood.’ In both films, there is a stark, unapologetic look into how people’s lives spiral out of control and how we deal with those feelings of loss.

The protagonist of ‘Atonement,’ Briony, shares a similar sibling relationship to the one portrayed in ‘A Part of You.’ Briony has an elder sister she’s jealous of because she is the object of affection of Briony’s crush, Robbie. As a young child, Briony makes decisions she can’t alter and has to spend her whole life grieving and trying to move on. Similarly, in ‘Norwegian Wood,’ Toru Watanabe is a young man who loses his best friend to suicide and must confront his grief through the girlfriend of his deceased friend.

Both ‘Atonement’ and ‘Norwegian Wood’ are complicated explorations of a tainted past, love, life, death, longing, and hope, which isn’t far from the Swedish drama’s emotional heartbeat. While crafting the narrative, Hamilton had to claw out the hurt and pain from her past and present it truthfully on screen. Perhaps, in a strange way, the film may be her attempt at healing those scars. With Agnes’ life and struggles portrayed so starkly and with such honesty, it’s a testament to the scriptwriter for putting up something so personal for everyone to see.

Read more: A Part of You: All Locations Where the Netflix Movie Was Filmed