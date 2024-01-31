Baby Bandito: Did a True Story Inspire the Netflix Show?

‘Baby Bandito’ is an enthralling TV series that effortlessly blends romance, action, and a touch of the extraordinary. It follows the journey of Kevin Tapia, a young man and a humble skater content with his modest origins. The trajectory of his existence takes a shift when he becomes enamored with Génesis, a stunningly beautiful girl accustomed to a life of opulence. As their love story unfolds and intensifies, Kevin is confronted with the difference in their lifestyles. Génesis’ mother suggests that Kevin, with his humble background, might face challenges in providing a lifestyle akin to what her daughter is accustomed to.

In a determined effort to gain the approval of Génesis’ family and elevate himself to the man he believes she deserves, Kevin devises a daring plan with his friends Pantera, Mistica, and Panda. Together, they plot a heist at an airport, envisioning it as a means to acquire the financial resources that could transform their lives. Under the direction of Julio Jorquera Arriagada, Fernando Guzzoni, and Pepa San Martín, this is just the beginning of the eight-episode series.

Baby Bandito is Based on a Real Heist

The plot of ‘Baby Bandito’ draws loose inspiration from real events that unfolded in 2014 in Chile. In a historic robbery, eight individuals disguised as airport employees targeted an armored vehicle transporting cash at Santiago’s international airport. The money was destined for transportation to northern Chile, and due to civil aviation rules in Chile, the security personnel guarding the vehicle were unarmed. Exploiting this vulnerability, the thieves executed the heist without firing a single shot or engaging in any confrontation, making away with approximately $10.5 million.

In the aftermath of the incident, the airport’s security chief was dismissed, and the defense minister characterized it as an unfortunate and serious occurrence. The character of Kevin in ‘Baby Bandito’ draws inspiration from the real-life individual behind the heist, Kevin Olguín Sepulveda. Known as “niño de oro,” this Chilean skater gained widespread recognition throughout Europe. Following the 2014 robbery, Kevin became an internationally wanted fugitive, evading authorities across various cities.

Living under different aliases, often accompanied by his girlfriend Génesis, Kevin enjoyed a transient life in luxury hotels. His fugitive journey continued until 2016, when he was apprehended in Barcelona’s Park Güell area. Extradited to Chile, Kevin served a four-year prison sentence for his involvement in the historic heist. Yet, the heist is merely the opening chapter of the film. Much like the successful thieves in the 2014 incident that inspired the series, Kevin and his crew manage to pull off the daring heist. However, as they find themselves in possession of a substantial sum of money, a significant portion of the movie delves into the moral dilemma confronting these young individuals.

The desire to showcase their newfound wealth on social media clashes with the awareness of the risks associated with such actions. ‘Baby Bandito’ taps into the pulse of contemporary society by weaving a storyline around the irresistible allure and pitfalls of online platforms. The film captures the zeitgeist of the times as Kevin and his friends grapple with the temptation to flaunt their newfound wealth on social media. The narrative cleverly explores the highs and lows of instant fame, the thirst for validation, and the constant pressure to keep up with the virtual expectations of an ever-watchful audience.

In doing so, ‘Baby Bandito’ not only mirrors the current social media craze but also invites audiences to reflect on the often-unseen consequences that accompany the pursuit of online recognition and the fleeting nature of virtual fame. It doesn’t shy away from keenly observing the underlying class dynamics. The romantic relationship between Kevin and Génesis serves as a lens through which the film explores the complexities of inter-class dynamics. Interclass romantic relationships, often romanticized in cinema, are portrayed with a heightened sense of reality in the movie.

The challenges and pressures faced by Kevin, coming from a humble background, in winning the approval of Génesis’ affluent family resonate with the societal expectations and prejudices surrounding such unions. Originating from a real-life incident in Chile, ‘Baby Bandito’ has seamlessly transitioned from its factual roots to craft its fictional universe. This fictional world gains authenticity through the stellar performances of its cast members, who breathe life into their characters and steep it in reality. The entire team, from the directors to the supporting cast, has contributed to maintaining the delicate balance between fiction and worldly, resulting in a great creative output.

