Never Change Post-Credits Scene Explained

Hulu’s ‘Never Change!’ explores the what-if of returning to high school as an adult and getting a chance to do things differently. It happens to the North Meadows High class of 2008, whose last two weeks of school were taken away by a tornado that destroyed half their campus. Now, in their mid-30s, they are forced to return and finish those two weeks the way they were supposed to. Apart from the challenge of graduating, the students also have to deal with old rivalries, high school flames and crushes, and the mystery of a string of unsolved murders. Eventually, many issues are resolved, but instead of an ending, it feels more like a beginning, and the post-credits scene confirms that. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Amelia and Curtis Find Their Happy Ending

‘Never Again!’ ends with the class of 2008 successfully graduating, even though they have to go about it in an unconventional way. Seeing that all of them need to graduate with full marks, Amelia steals the answer key and shares it with everyone. Well, almost everyone. There is one person who didn’t graduate despite this: the guy Tedi Mayo had beef with. Despite all the character growth he undergoes over the course of the film, Tedi is unable to let go of his grudge.

As a result, he doesn’t share the answer key with him, leaving him the only person not to graduate. This means that, now, he has to sit through another semester with the actual class of 2026, making him the only adult in a class full of teens. Surprisingly, he is not the only one from his original batch to be at the school. Amelia, who divorced her thankless husband at the beginning of the film, has found her purpose again at North Meadows High.

She is now working there as an English teacher, a job that gives her the purpose and fulfillment she has been seeking her entire life. To make things even better, she is now in a relationship with Curtis, who is perhaps the only person who didn’t entirely erase her from memory for all these years. He has dealt with the thing that was troubling him (aliens, shockingly) and is also working at the school. He is heading the drama club, creating plays of his own. The two of them seem happy and content together.

Tedi Mayo Rediscovers His Purpose

Another person to find contentment is Tedi Mayo. Before returning to school for graduation, he felt stuck in his life. He had flunked high school, so he couldn’t go to college or get a proper job. The only reason he could make a living was that the owner of the local bar, Stools Tavern, had taken pity on him and employed him. Tedi had worked there for so many years that when the owner died, he left the bar to him. Now, Tedi feels he has been tied to the bar and can never leave. Despite it being a regular source of income that provides for him and his family, he despises the bar.

All he wishes is to get a higher-paying job so he can provide better for his wife and children. By the end of the movie, however, he has a change of heart. Tedi finally sees how the bar became his lifeline and how getting a conventional job is not the only way to live a happy life. A lot of his batchmates lived that life, but not all of them are as happy as he expected. His wife reminds him that he already has so much joy in his life, and he is already providing enough for her and their many children. He doesn’t need to put additional pressure on himself.

Rather, he needs to be present for them, which is how he can make them happier. Her words resonate with him, and in the post-credits scene, we see him at the bar in a happier mood. He has also decided to make some changes, like hiring Claire as the chef and giving her a clean slate to do whatever she wants because she is such a good cook. The bar is also cleaner and more organized now, which shows that Tedi actually cares about the place. Or at least, he has finally accepted that he does and is trying to be better at it rather than dream of a life that was never really his.

Katie, Sunny, and Mark Go Their Separate Ways

While happy endings and ever afters define the likes of Amelia, Curtis, and Tedi, Katie and Sunny are not so fortunate. They had been in love when they were in school and got fake married (which later turned out to be very real). But then, Sunny disappeared to the point that everyone, including Katie, thought he was dead. Over the years, she moved on, taking a job as a newscaster and getting engaged to a nice, safe guy named Mark. But then, Sunny turned out to be alive. Katie realized that their connection never really faded, and they even had a fling. But in real life, Katie knew Sunny wasn’t someone she could rely on.

As much as she loved him back then, those feelings belonged to a teenager, and they are way past all that now. At the same time, she also knows that she cannot spend the rest of her life with Mark, living by his mother’s rules. So, in the end, she walks away from both of them. She breaks up with Mark after kissing Sunny at prom. Their engagement had never really stood on solid ground, and the kiss with Sunny was the last straw that brought the whole thing down. After the graduation ceremony, Sunny reveals that he has signed the divorce papers, meaning they aren’t even legally married anymore.

One would think the kiss meant they are back together, but to be fair, it wouldn’t change all the problems that already existed between Katie and Sunny. She still wanted someone reliable and safe, and Sunny couldn’t be that for her. This is why, perhaps, he agrees to divorce her rather than try to convince her to stay with him. In the post-credits scene, we see her walk out of the bakery with her wedding cake. She takes a bite from it and then throws it on the ground before driving off. Meanwhile, Sunny takes his meager belongings and hitchhikes, only to be picked up by Mark, who offers to drop him wherever he wants to go.

It is funny to see them together, given that both have been dumped by Katie. But even as they competed for her attention, they unexpectedly bonded with each other. Sunny tells Katie he likes Mark, and he doesn’t say it because he knows Katie is engaged to him. Mark also tells Katie he likes Sunny, and his opinion is entirely unbiased because he doesn’t know a thing about either of them. In the end, the camaraderie of having their hearts broken by the same woman puts them on the same boat, and they drive off into the sunset together, even if they will part ways soon enough.

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