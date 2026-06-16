Where Was Never Change! Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Marty Schousboe in the director’s chair, ‘Never Change!’ is a comedy-drama movie that centers on the reunion of a group of former high school seniors of North Meadows High School, nearly two decades after a disastrous tornado struck the town and abruptly ended their education. Now in their mid-30s, due to a legal loophole, they are forced to return to high school to complete their education and graduate. Coming with their respective experiences and baggage, the adult students must confront old flames, broken friendships, and second chances, along with the troubles in their own personal lives.

The narrative of the film is driven by compelling performances by a talented ensemble cast comprising John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone, Rudy Pankow, and Topher Grace. Its visual landscape is primarily shaped by the walls of North Meadows High School, a place where students spend time together at two very different stages of life.

Never Change! Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Never Change!’ took place entirely in New York State, especially in Onondaga County. From what we can tell, principal photography for the comedy film got underway in September 2025 and wrapped up after two months in November of the same year. Given the vastness and versatility of the State of New York, it serves as an ideal filming destination for the Hulu production and all other kinds of projects.

Onondaga County, New York

To paint the visual canvas of ‘Never Change,’ the production team settled on Onondaga County in the heart of New York. A major portion of the shooting was carried out in Liverpool, nestled on the northern edge of the Onondaga Lake. The cast and crew were spotted taping, particularly at American High, a full-service production studio located at 800 4th Street in the area. Formerly a school named A.V. Zogg Middle School, the 100,000-square-foot facility is equipped with soundstages, offices, and sets for schools, including classrooms, hallways, classrooms, cafes, gym, as well as a hospital wing, all of which are often utilized for filming purposes.

The aforementioned studio complex has hosted the production of several projects such as ‘Looks That Kill,’ ‘Banana Split,’ ‘Big Time Adolescence,’ ‘Plan B,’ ‘Crush,’ ‘The Binge,’ and ‘The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.’ Since American High is located within the Syracuse metropolitan area, the team also visited Syracuse at the northeast corner of the Finger Lakes Region, to lens some sequences of the comedy movie. The vibrant county seat of Onondaga County is a popular cultural hub known for its arts and festival scene. A few other locations in the county also served as filming sites for the Hulu production.

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