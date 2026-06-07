Where is Hulu’s Alice and Steve Filmed?

In Hulu’s ‘Alice and Steve,’ a decades-long friendship between Alice and Steve turns into a rivalry when the latter falls in love with her young daughter, Izzy. Shocked and devastated by it, Alice makes it her mission to sabotage the relationship between her daughter and best friend. However, Steve is also ready to do whatever it takes to save the bond he shares with Izzy, even if it involves jeopardizing his friendship with Alice. The two former best friends are tested to the limits as their rivalry soon threatens their families, relationships, and futures.

Created by Sophie Goodhart, the British romantic comedy drama series features Jemaine Clement, Nicola Walker, Yali Topol Margalith, Tyrese Eaton-Dyce, Joel Fry, and Marcia Warren. Whether it is Alice’s home that she shares with Izzy or Steve’s residence, the visual settings play a crucial role in elevating the narrative and adding more life to it. More drama between the trio also unfolds in public spaces and at the hospital, where their tension makes the scene almost claustrophobic.

Alice and Steve Filming Locations

‘Alice and Steve’ is filmed mostly in England, especially in and around London. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series reportedly commenced in May 2025 and wrapped up after three months or so in August of the same year. By shooting the show on location in England, the makers added a layer of authenticity to the hilarious tale of friendship and rivalry.

London, England

In order to fill the visual canvas of ‘Alice and Steve,’ the production team utilized the vast and versatile cityscape of London, the capital of the United Kingdom and England. Several outdoor scenes feature the Thames and numerous riverside architectures and pedestrian paths as the titular characters engage in conversations. London is home to multiple bridges, including Tower Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge, and the Millennium Bridge, some of which appear in the background. From what we can tell, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key portions around the Albert Bridge, which connects Chelsea and Battersea, and around Cadogan Pier.

It seems that the filming unit of the rom-com series also set up camp in various spots of the Chelsea area, including Cheyne Walk. To depict the residences of Alice and Steve, they took over a couple of real-life properties in London. In the establishing shots of the city, you are likely to notice various iconic landmarks and buildings, such as Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, the Palace of Westminster, Piccadilly Circus, the Tower of London, and more. Besides ‘Alice and Steve,’ London has served as the prominent production location for many movies and TV shows, including ‘The Drama,’ ‘The Christophers,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘About Time,’ ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Fleabag,’ and ‘Good Omens.’

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