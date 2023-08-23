All Upcoming Robert Downey Jr. Movies and TV Shows

Robert Downey Jr. entered the world of cinema at the age of five by appearing in his father and influential independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.’s 1970 film ‘Pound.’ Since then, Robert’s career as an actor has been nothing but a rollercoaster. From prison time to becoming the highest-paid actor in the world, his life saga is at times more incredible than the narratives of the films he has been a part of. As an actor, Robert has done it all. He plays Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has become one of the most recognized faces on the planet.

But it isn’t fair to limit Robert to Iron Man and the Marvel films he has done. He has collaborated with both David Fincher and Christopher Nolan, two of the most talented filmmakers of his generation, to deliver impressive performances in ‘Zodiac’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ He became Sherlock Holmes for Guy Ritchie‘s spectacles. Before all these films, he transformed himself into Richard Attenborough’s interpretation of Charlie Chaplin. Robert’s films always make one wait for his next and after watching his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in ‘Oppenheimer,’ our readers may want to know what to expect from him in the future. Here’s the list of all new and upcoming movies and tv shows of Robert Downey Jr.

5. All-Star Weekend (TBA)

Directed by Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx, ‘All-Star Weekend’ revolves around Malik (Foxx) and Danny (Jeremy Piven), who worship their favorite basketball players, LeBron James and Stephen Curry respectively. The two truck drivers’ lives turn around when they leave to watch the NBA All-Star Game, only for them to end up confronting a life-or-death predicament. Robert Downey Jr. is one of the many stars, including Gerard Butler, Benicio del Toro, DJ Khaled, and Snoop Dogg, who make an appearance in the film. In the movie, the actor plays a Mexican, who is partially based on his character Kirk Lazarus in Ben Stiller’s ‘Tropic Thunder.’ Although the production of the film was completed years ago, the film is most likely shelved without a release date.

4. Play Dirty (TBA)

Based on the ‘Parker’ novels by Donald E. Westlake, ‘Play Dirty’ revolves around Parker, a professional thief who has an incomparable work ethic. More than a thief, Parker is a deadly craftsman with immense intelligence. Robert will play the iconic thief, who is also a master when it comes to stealing money and getting away clean. The actor also reunited with Joel Silver (‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’) to produce the movie for Amazon. Shane Black, who made his directorial debut with ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ and helmed ‘Iron Man 3,’ is directing the film. Black co-wrote the film with Anthony Bagarozzi (‘The Nice Guys’) and Chuck Mondry. The movie is part of a franchise based on the novel series in development at Amazon.

3. Sherlock Holmes 3 (TBA)

‘Sherlock Holmes 3,’ the third installment in the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ franchise launched by Guy Ritchie, has been in development seemingly for over a decade. The film even had a release date of December 2021 but the cameras never started rolling for the project. After a point, even director Dexter Fletcher (‘Rocketman’ and ‘Ghosted’) admitted that the film is “on the back burner.” Having said that, the admirers of Robert’s interpretation of the timeless character may not need to lose hope. Susan Downey, the actor’s wife and producing partner, recently made it clear that the film hasn’t gotten shelved.

“So yes, it [‘Sherlock Holmes 3’] is in the hopper. We’re going to do it when it’s right, with the right people, but it is a priority for the company and a priority for Robert,” Susan revealed while talking on ‘UnWrapped.’ As per Ritchie, who directed the first two films of the franchise, the film’s fate depends upon Robert. “Well, honestly, I left this [‘Sherlock Holmes 3’] up to Robert. So Robert wanted to be in charge of this. The ball’s in his court, so he’s in charge of the script, he’s in charge of the whole thing. I’ve moonwalked out of that until there’s a time for me to get involved,” the filmmaker told Collider.

2. Average Height, Average Build (TBA)

After ‘Oppenheimer,’ Robert will once again become a part of a stellar ensemble cast in ‘Average Height, Average Build,’ directed by ‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay. The film revolves around a serial killer who seeks the help of a lobbyist to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Robert is set to play a retired cop who dives deep into the murders committed by the serial killer. Robert Pattinson and Amy Adams will play the serial killer and lobbyist respectively. The cast of the film also includes Forest Whitaker (‘The Last King of Scotland’) and Danielle Deadwyler (‘Till’ and ‘The Harder They Fall’).

The production of the movie is currently delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Netflix landed the project, which is produced by McKay and the director’s producing partner Kevin Messick. Although not officially confirmed, the film is expected to be released in 2024.

1. The Sympathizer (2024)

Robert’s next release most likely will be ‘The Sympathizer,’ a historical series that revolves around the Captain, a North Vietnam plant in the South Vietnam army. Upon getting forced to flee to the United States, the Captains ends up among a community of South Vietnamese refugees, only to spy on them for the Viet Cong. In the series, Robert plays several antagonist roles. Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s eponymous Pulitzer-winning novel, the series was co-developed, along with Don McKellar (‘The Grand Seduction’), and co-directed by Park Chan-wook, whose credits include ‘Oldboy,’ ‘The Handmaiden,’ and ‘Decision to Leave.’

HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media, in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film, teamed up to produce the series for the network. Robert serves as an executive producer as well. The period drama is expected to premiere in 2024 but an exact date is not announced yet. You can watch the official teaser of the show here.

