‘The Usual Suspects,’ ‘Traffic,’ ‘21 Grams,’ ‘Snatch,’ ‘Sin City,’ ‘Che,’ ‘Escobar: Paradise Lost,’ and ‘Sicario’; Benicio Del Toro has given us some of the most memorable performances and, by extension, some of the most memorable movies ever. The recipient of numerous awards and nominations, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Silver Bear, Cannes Film Festival Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sundance Film Festival Awards, and Venice Film Festival Awards, del Toro’s performances have been mesmerizing audiences for more than three decades. Benicio del Toro is the fourth living actor to win an Oscar for non-English characters and the third Puerto Rican actor to win it. However, his talents as a fierce actor transcend any achievement, and this is what makes his fans wait for his upcoming projects.

1. Reenactment (TBA)

After working together on ‘Reptile,’ Del Toro is re-teaming with director Grant Singer on his next feature, ‘Reenactment.’ Cameron Diaz and Ana de Armas will also star. Filming is reportedly underway. Singer wrote the story, which is under wraps for now. Details about filming are awaited.

2. Sicario 3 (TBA)

Yes, it is happening! Producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee have confirmed that the third installment of the ‘Sicario‘ franchise is in the works, based on a story by Taylor Sheridan. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the script was at a halt. Speaking with The Messenger about the threequel, Iwanyk stated, “I can’t wait for Sicario 3. I could watch Benicio [Del Toro] play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn’t get old.” With Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro as CIA operatives, the two movies deal with issues at the US-Mexico border from both the angles of microcosm and macrocosm.

While there are no other updates about the plot, the story might just pick up from where ‘Sicario: Day Of The Soldado’ ended, i.e., Del Toro’s Alejandro surviving despite getting badly shot. Del Toro will be back, and Josh Brolin is also expected to return. It waits to be seen who directs this one. The movie is in pre-production and will enter production soon.

3. Protective Custody (TBA)

Benicio del Toro and Ben Stiller will star in an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy show, ‘Protective Custody.’ The story follows a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is placed in protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation, and confront the consequences of his actions as he awaits trial. Steve Hely, Mike Judge, and Dave King, who co-wrote the show, are the showrunners, with Judge also directing. ‘Protective Custody’ has yet to enter production.

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