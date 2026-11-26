Fox’s ‘Next Level Baker’ puts talented bakers from different backgrounds through a series of challenging culinary tasks, pushing them to showcase their skills and think outside the box. Guiding the contestants through this demanding journey are Carla Hall, Waylynn Lucas, and Gordon Ramsay. With a $50K cash prize and an exclusive HexClad prize package up for grabs, the stakes are certainly high. Season 2 features nine talented contestants, bringing together home bakers, social media bakers, and professional bakers, each hoping to prove that they have what it takes to claim the coveted title.

Marlina Corbin is Running a Cupcake Venture While Embracing Motherhood

Hailing from Clarksville, Tennessee, Marlina Corbin has continued to nurture her passion for baking while embracing her entrepreneurial side. She began her career by joining the US Army as a Truck Driver. Eventually, she transitioned from military service to become a home baker. As of writing, Marlina runs her local business, Marlina’s Cupcakes, where she uses her creativity to craft sweet treats. She also maintains an Instagram page for the business, named “marlinas_cupcakes,” and utilizes it to share pictures of her delicious cakes. Away from these endeavors, Marlina embraces life as a devoted dog mom, making sure her furry companion receives plenty of love and attention.

In her personal life, Marlina has found love in her supportive partner. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September 2026 and began the next chapter of their relationship by welcoming their daughter, Aleah Jean, into the world on October 5, 2026. The pair enjoys spending precious moments with their families and celebrating festivals such as Halloween and Christmas. Beyond that, Marlina has developed an unbreakable bond with her brother, John JT Millstead Jr., and sister, Jessica Millstead. As a woman of faith, she lets it guide her through every hardship of her life.

Trung Pham is Making His Mark in His Position as an Anesthesiologist

Residing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trung Pham has turned his passion for baking into a creative outlet alongside his demanding professional life. Currently, he serves as an Anesthesiologist at Saint Francis Hospital. On the show, he shared that when he needs a breather from his busy schedule, he taps into the spirit of home baking. Additionally, Trung has been expanding his presence on social media, especially Instagram, where he boasts more than 2.5K followers. On the platform, he regularly shares new baking recipes with his followers, such as cinnamon rolls and pretzel chocolate chip cookies. Apart from that, Trung enjoys making sourdough bread from time to time.

In November 2026, Trung invited others to join him at Puck’s Bar & Grill for the show’s watch party. On the personal front, he has found happiness in his connection with his soulmate, Miranda Tortorici. As their connection deepened over time, they tied the knot in May 2025, surrounded by their loved ones. Shortly after, they walked through the beautiful streets of Italy. Together, they enjoy spending quality time, often going on romantic dates and exploring different types of restaurants in their locality. Another special presence in Trung’s life is his beloved pup, who has been by his side through every up and down. He also maintains an incredible relationship with his parents.

Jimiah Albritton Thrives as the Owner of JimmyCakeZ and a Family Man

Jimiah Albritton began his journey by graduating from Braden River High School. He eventually completed a degree in Sports Management from Southeastern University. On the show, he revealed that he had always been a passionate football player, which led him to join his high school team and even earn a place on his college team’s roster. After graduating, Jimiah focused on his love for baking and turned his entrepreneurial ambitions into reality by launching the venture JimmyCakeZ. Through the business, he offers a variety of baked goods, including Bento box cakes. He has also built a considerable social media presence, particularly on Instagram, with over 55.1K followers.

Besides that, Jimiah has cultivated more than 52.6K TikTok followers and over 97K Facebook followers, further expanding his digital presence. Interestingly, he is also a licensed massage therapist. His growing recognition eventually led to an opportunity to showcase his skills on FOX 13 News in November 2026. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jimiah considers his family a constant source of support in his life. Aside from maintaining a good relationship with his parents, Kelvin and Shatronda Albritton, a significant part of his life revolves around his beautiful daughter. In his free time, Jimiah enjoys going on long drives, swimming in lakes, and immersing himself in the melody of crashing waves at the beach.

Ben Neumann Has Swapped the MMA Ring for the World of Baking

Before finding his footing in the world of baking, Ben Neumann initially pursued a career in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). After completing his education at the St. Croix Lutheran Academy, he began his professional life as an MMA Fighter. Aside from that, he also began working as an MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Instructor at the Warrior’s Cove. Ben’s professional fighting journey has been marked by considerable experience, with a record of 13 wins and just five losses. However, he gradually discovered his love for baking, which led him to start his baking venture, Ben The Baker.

As of writing, Ben runs the bakery from the garage of his home, where he prepares pies and ice cream from scratch. Moreover, he maintains an official website for the business, through which interested clients can easily place orders for doorstep delivery. Ben currently utilizes his Instagram page to share glimpses of his creations and provide details about the pricing of his baked goods. Aside from that, Ben’s life is dedicated to his beloved wife, who is one of his biggest supporters. He also loves cuddling with his two furry pups, including Rambo, on the lazy afternoons.

Pharren Evans Balances a Multifaceted Career as a Pastry Chef and Educator

Driven by an innate creative spirit, Pharren Evans has gradually built a career that brings together her love for food, baking, and education. She earned an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara before entering the corporate banking sector. However, since Pharren could not find fulfillment there, she decided to pursue a culinary career. Consequently, she completed the culinary program at Los Angeles Trade Technical College (LATTC), paving the way for her to become a Pastry Chef. Over the years, Pharren has gained valuable experience by working at renowned hotels and restaurants as well as taking on catering assignments.

In October 2021, Pharren reached a commendable milestone by competing on ‘Tiny Food Fight.’ She has since expanded her professional journey as a Culinary Instructor, a role she takes great pride in. Currently based in South Los Angeles, California, she maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her creations. Besides that, motherhood remains one of the most meaningful parts of Pharren’s life. She revealed that she had been pregnant while completing her undergraduate degree, which influenced her decision to pursue a corporate career at the time. Today, she is raising her son and daughter as a proud single mother, with both of them serving as her greatest sources of encouragement.

Salma Garcia Finds Joy and Comfort Through Her New Experiences

As the youngest competitor on the show, Salma Garcia brought her youthful enthusiasm and deep-rooted passion for baking to the competition. Her love for food began at an early age as she helped her mother cook and bake cakes with her grandmothers. Eventually, Salma joined a culinary arts program at a vocational high school in Rhode Island. After graduating, she continued pursuing her passion by enrolling in the College of Food Innovation and Technology (CFIT) at Johnson & Wales University (JWU). There, she is currently studying Pastry, Baking, Beverage, and Food Management, while also pursuing a minor in Sommelier Management.

In 2025, Salma did an internship at the Newport Vineyards and Winery in Rhode Island. Besides that, she spent a semester studying abroad in Italy, where she explored the world of wine and hospitality through a dedicated course. After returning, she has also been working part-time. Additionally, in October 2026, Salma took an exciting step forward by soft-launching her venture, Late Night Nibbles. She further uses her Instagram page to share incredible pictures of her beautifully crafted creations and share her journey as a baker. In May 2026, she took a break from her hectic life by exploring the historical monuments in Barcelona, Spain.

Colby Troy Efficiently Juggles Her Roles as a Digital Creator and Marketing Director

Colby Troy began her professional trajectory in August 2014 when she and her mother, Leslie Troy, launched Pemberley Designer Consignments. However, the contestant eventually left the venture in May 2023. Over the years, Colby gained additional experience in several other positions before stepping into the role of Marketing Director at Amplitude Management Group in June 2023, and later decided to move on from that position. After leaving her corporate career, she has carved out a space for herself as a Content Creator on Instagram, where she has gained more than 76.8K followers. Colby also runs a YouTube channel with over 25.1K subscribers and has cultivated around 17K followers on Facebook.

Across these digital platforms, Colby’s content focuses on baking, cooking, beauty, and lifestyle. Moreover, she utilizes her social media pages to share recipes of her creations. She also maintains a namesake website, through which she offers recipes and blog posts. When Colby is not busy with work, she devotes her time to the love of her life, Cole Dow. The couple celebrated their 4 years of togetherness in April 2026. Their relationship reached another milestone the following month when they moved into their new home with their adorable furry pup, Bear. In her leisure time, Colby enjoys watching football games at the stadium or simply attending live concerts as a music enthusiast.

Greg Mason Runs a Bakery and is the Co-Founder of Wilson Pride NC Inc.

Over the years, Gregory “Greg” Mason has transformed his passion for baking into a successful career. After graduating from Johnson & Wales University, he became the owner of Treat Yo’ Self Bakery in Wilson, North Carolina. The bakery maintains its website, where customers can learn more about its offerings and how to place orders. Greg also became the co-founder of the nonprofit organization, Wilson Pride NC Inc., alongside his husband, Alexander, AKA Alex. Through that initiative, the couple continues to support and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Aside from that, Greg has made a remarkable name for himself as a Digital Creator.

Greg regularly shares his baking adventures, creative techniques, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his work on his TikTok page, trashyqweenz, where he has amassed more than 3.6 million followers. His popularity extends to his Instagram community of over 2 million followers and to his YouTube channel, which has 496K subscribers. Greg maintains a personal website, where interested individuals can buy his merchandise and learn more about his favorite items. In his personal life, he considers his husband, Alex, one of his biggest cheerleaders. Occasionally, the duo enjoys immersing themselves in the lively atmosphere of concerts.

Courtney Carey Has Made a Name For Herself With Her Cookbook and Website

Hailing from North Tonawanda, New York, Courtney Carey completed her academic journey before establishing herself as a licensed Mental Health Counselor. Alongside that, she gradually began channeling her energy into baking. What began as a self-taught hobby soon became a creative outlet for her. Eager to share her creations and inspire other baking enthusiasts, Courtney launched her blog in 2020, featuring recipes for sweet treats such as cakes and cookies. As her ideas gained popularity, they helped her build a community of more than 341K followers on Instagram. Besides that, Courtney has cultivated a large fanbase on Facebook, helping her boast over 226K followers.

Over time, Courtney has turned her growing passion into a dedicated platform/website, Cake Me Home Tonight, that offers an extensive collection of her recipes for frosting, cheesecakes, and other desserts. She further shares tutorials helping others recreate those items at home. Additionally, Courtney has written a cookbook, ‘Girls Just Wanna Bake Cupcakes: Easy, Delicious Desserts Inspired by the ’80s,’ which was published in May 2024. She also maintains a curated Shop My account, sharing some of her favorite kitchen equipment and other recommended products. In October 2026, she conducted a giveaway offering five free tickets to The Bake Fest. Despite maintaining an active presence online, Courtney has chosen to keep her personal life under wraps.

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