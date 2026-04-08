Next Level Chef Season 5: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Fox’s ‘Next Level Chef’ is known for pushing contestants to their absolute limits. The show’s unique three-tier kitchen setup forces chefs to adapt quickly, work with unpredictable ingredients, and prove their creativity under constant time constraints. Every challenge tests not just technique, but also the ability to think on one’s feet. In season 5, the competition became even tougher as chefs from vastly different backgrounds, experiences, and cooking styles took a chance. This made each episode unpredictable and exciting for all the right reasons.

Andy Allo is Working as an Actor and a Singer as Well

Andry Allo is a multi-talented creative who has carved out a space at the intersection of food, music, and entertainment. A Cameroonian-born chef, she runs the pop-up Aköne (also known as AKONE by Chef Allo), where she brings modern Cameroonian cuisine to the forefront. Alongside her culinary work, she has built a strong presence as the “dancing chef,” which combines her love for food and performance into a distinctive online identity. Allo is also widely recognized for her work on screen, with roles in shows like ‘Upload’ and ‘Chicago Fire’, as well as films such as ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ and ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’. In addition, her musical journey includes performing with Prince’s New Power Generation, showing her versatility across multiple creative fields.

Christian Alquiza is Preparing to Welcome His Third Child With His Wife

Christian Alquiza is a seasoned culinary professional who has built a career across kitchens, brands, and media. Currently, he serves as a Culinary Producer and Host with First We Feast, where he combines his culinary expertise with on-screen presence to deliver engaging food content to a wide audience. Over the years, Alquiza has held key roles across the industry, including Culinary Director for multiple brands under C3 by sbe, such as Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, FireBitez, Frankly’s, In A Bun, and The Other Side. He has also worked as a Brand Chef for Umami Burger by Alvin Cailan and Director of Operations at Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, he balances a thriving career with family life. He is married to Emily Alquiza, with whom he has two children, Mari and Chani. They are all set to welcome another in July 2026.

Cole Lawson Always Represnts Her Culture and Identity Through Her Food

Cole Lawson is a private chef, culinary producer, and strategist whose work is rooted in Creole tradition and shaped by global influences. Based in Los Angeles, she brings a deeply thoughtful approach to food. Before fully stepping into the culinary world, she worked as a clinical laboratory technician and served in the US Navy. Over the past decade, Lawson has worked across hospitality, private cheffing, and experiential culinary production, even collaborating with professional athletes and major brands. Her work extends through Fork n Film, where she has helped create immersive dining experiences worldwide, and through her platform SafeHaus, which focuses on culinary storytelling, wellness, and community. A Black, queer chef, she centers her cooking on seasonality and whole ingredients to create food that is intentional.

Connor Caine Hosts a Widely Popular Social Media Series

Connor Caine is a chef, founder, and creative force behind Eats By Connor, a culinary venture he launched in 2018 in Manhattan Beach, California. He specializes in creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences that mix food, storytelling, and hospitality. His work spans private events, food styling, photography, and creative direction, all driven by a passion for making food memorable. He has collaborated with brands like HexClad, Hedley & Bennett, and Typhur, while also cooking for Fortune 500 CEOs and notable creatives. Beyond the kitchen, Caine is also a musician and content creator, and hosts the social media series ‘Pro Chef vs Strangers’. He is a 2017 Tulane University graduate, where he studied management, philosophy, and music.

Danielle Kartes is Contributing to Two Popular TV Shows Today

Danielle Kartes has been a culinary contributor to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ since 2019 and has also similarly contributed on the ‘TODAY Show.’ She founded Rustic Joyful Food in 2011, a platform through which she develops cookbooks, recipes, and food photography, all rooted in her belief that life is good right now, no matter what. She also curates exclusive annual private dinners for small groups, creating intimate and memorable dining experiences. In 2023, she founded Rustic Joyful Literary, and in 2022, she co-founded Florescence Vodka. She is also the author of books like ‘The Best Kids Cookbook’ and ‘My Very First Baking Book’, focusing on younger audiences. She and her husband, Michael, have been married for 18 years and have raised two sons together and this is what her whole world is about.

Darian Bryan is Bringing Jamaican Flavors to His Restaurant

Chef Darian Bryan is the founder and executive chef behind The Plating Society and Bratts Hill by Chef Darian, where he brings bold, Jamaican-inspired flavors to refined dining experiences. Originally from Jamaica and now based in Buffalo, New York, he has built a reputation for merging Caribbean heat with fine dining technique and has created a popular “Jerk Hut” recipe. His work has been featured across major platforms, including Food Network, CBS News, ESPN, The Jamaican Observer, The Gleaner, and TVJ. He studied Restaurant, Culinary, and Catering Management as well as Hospitality. Administration at Buffalo State University between 2015 and 2017, shaping his strong foundation in both food and business. Chef Darian believes chefs are rock stars and food should bring joy. He is a devoted family man. He is married to Jessica Bryan, and together they have two children, Nina and Darian James, who often share their journey as a united front.

Gabrielle Coniglio is Running a Home-Cooked Meal Business Today

Gabrielle Coniglio is a private chef and the owner of Gab’s Organics, a meal delivery business specializing in fresh, home-cooked meals delivered daily with care and precision. She discovered her love for cooking while working in New Orleans kitchens after studying psychology at Loyola University, and her career has since grown to include fine dining, private chef services, and culinary consulting. The idea for Gab’s Organics originated with her husband, Scott Fricker, who wanted to provide their children with healthier, high-quality food. Gabrielle and Scott have built a family-centered approach to both life and cuisine. Together, they have a son and a daughter, and they are preparing to welcome another baby in May 2026.

Jared Veldheer is a Popular Social Media Chef

Jared Veldheer is a former 12-year NFL offensive tackle turned entrepreneur, coach, and wellness innovator. He founded Veldheer Lineman Vault, a remote training platform for offensive linemen aged 13–30. As a Precision Nutrition Certified Coach, he designs meal plans that fuel athletes for peak performance, linking every lesson to measurable on-field results like faster get-offs and healthier joints. Jared is also the CEO and co-creator of DermaLove, a performance skincare line. Off the field, he is a husband, father of three, and a practicing Catholic, and his religion guides his work. Beyond coaching and entrepreneurship, Jared has built a social media presence as the Lunch Man and has about 150k followers on Instagram alone.

Machete Gonzalez is Beloved by the Students He Teaches

Machete Gonzalez is a culinary innovator and educator who is serving as a Culinary Adjunct Instructor at Alvin College while running his acclaimed restaurant, Gordos Niños, based in Houston, Texas. The restaurant earned the title of Houston’s Top Taco from 2019 to 2025, a testament to Machete’s dedication to quality and creativity. He is also the creator of Lean Sauce, a trademarked product from the Gordos Niños LLC line, which is a result of his commitment to bold and accessible flavors. Machete blends hands-on kitchen expertise with teaching, inspiring both diners and students with his passion for food culture and culinary excellence.

Amber Kellehan is Pursuing a Career as an Actor Alongside Her Culinary Passion

Amber Nicole Kellehan is a versatile home chef and entertainer based in Los Angeles, California. Early in her career, she explored the world of food blogging, sharing her culinary creations and developing a strong connection with her audience. She is of Filipino and Sicilian descent and has also made a name for herself as an actress and model, appearing in projects like ‘Cheaper by the Dozen,’ ‘YOU,’ ‘The Oval,’ and ‘Reno 911.’ Her entertainment work extends to modeling on MTV’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ and starring in national commercials for brands such as Chevy and Starbucks.

Tim Laielli is Breaking Gender Norms One Video at a Time

Tim Laielli, widely known as “BarefootTim,” rose to stardom through social media, amassing over a million followers on Instagram and growing a popular YouTube channel. His videos carry a warm, personal touch, often featuring voiceovers where he talks about his wife, Lindsey, and their two daughters, Emery and Toni, while sharing the stories behind the recipes he creates. One of his standout series, ‘Hometowns,’ has him cooking signature dishes from cities across the US and honestly reporting to viewers “if it sucks.” Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, since 2015, Tim started his platform to encourage more men to cook and feel at home in the kitchen. He is also working on a book about fatherhood, set to be released in 2027.

Matt Starcher is Making His Star Seasoning Accessible to Everyone

Matt Starcher is a chef and entrepreneur based in Chesapeake, Virginia. He is best known as the creator of MaD Seasoning under his venture Mattdad LLC, which he launched in 2021 to help people cook better-tasting food with ease. He has been working as a self-employed chef since 2019, bringing years of culinary experience and a passion for approachable, flavorful cooking to his audience. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, where he earned an Associate degree in Culinary Arts between 1996 and 1997, Matt also served as captain of the Hot Food Team and worked as a peer educator. Family plays a central role in his life and work. He is married to Rhonda, and together they have four children: Riley, who helps in the family business. Ruby, Mia, and AJ (Anna Jane) take on a more managerial role. But the apple of his eyes is his grandson Shepherd, and family means everything to Matt.

Emerson Bartolome is Pursuing His Passion for Cooking Alongside a Full-Time Job

Emerson Bartolome is a home chef based in San Diego, California, who balances his career as a full-time IT professional in higher education with his passion for cooking. A dedicated BBQ enthusiast for over a decade, he specializes in traditional, Islander, and Asian-style barbecue, often using his Kamado grill to create flavorful meals. He has showcased his skills twice on ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’, gaining recognition for his cooking. Beyond the kitchen, Emerson enjoys traveling with his wife and spending quality time with his two daughters, supporting their volleyball and ballet pursuits.

Elise Jesse is a Sports Journalist Who Has Built a Following as a Home Chef

Elise Jesse is a sports journalist and Bengals insider currently writing for Sports Illustrated’s AllBengals, a role she has held since 2020. Before that, she spent several years as a weekend sports anchor and reporter at WLWT-TV in Cincinnati, where she anchored, produced, and covered major teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds, as well as college basketball. Her career also includes roles at KFBB and FOX19 WXIX. Beyond journalism, Elise has gained traction on social media by sharing polished home-cooking recipes on Instagram. She also hosts ‘The Sick Podcast,’ which focuses on Bengals coverage. A graduate of Mount St. Joseph University, she is married to strength and conditioning coach Mike Rehfeldt, and together they have a daughter.

Mareya Ibrahim-Jones is Enjoying a Beautiful Family Life With Gabriel Jones

Mareya Ibrahim-Jones, widely known as Chef Mareya or “The Fit Foodie,” has built a career at the intersection of food, wellness, and entrepreneurship. She is the founder of Superfood Sprinkle and a freelance consultant and professional speaker, sharing insights on how nutrition and healthy living can fuel both personal and professional success. Through cooking demonstrations, content creation, and public speaking, she has become a prominent voice in the wellness space. She is also the author of ‘Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.’ Beyond her professional achievements, Mareya’s personal journey is equally beautiful. She raised two children as a single mother for over a decade before marrying Gabriel Jones in February 2020. Today, she is part of a blended family of five children and loves all parts of her vibrant family life.

Read More: Top Chef Season 23 Cast: Where Are They Now?