Nick and Courteney From MAFS: Everything We Know

Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight’ has always explored the unpredictable journey of love, bringing two strangers together for the first time at the altar. The pairs are matched by experts in the hopes that they can build an exceptional relationship. Among the couples formed in season 20 were Nick Unlenhuth and Courteney Landis. Both of them were family-oriented individuals who longed to form a lasting connection and find their forever person. They also wanted an unwavering support system standing by them in the most difficult times.

Nick Unlenhuth and Courteney Landis’ Shared Outlook on Life Made Them a Promising Match

Before Nick Unlenhuth was paired with Courteney Landis on the show, he tried his luck in finding love on another dating show. However, despite putting himself out there, he never found a relationship that lasted. Still, he believed that his loyalty and respectful nature would help him find a devoted partner. He also valued commitment because he wanted to build a fulfilling relationship like the one he witnessed between his parents. Nick said he had always been “picky” about choosing his partner and hoped he would meet someone who would not force him to attend church every day. He described his political views as a combination of liberal and conservative beliefs, depending on the issue.

Courteney approached life with an adventurous spirit and a desire to experience everything it had to offer. Fitness had always been an important part of her and her parents’ lives, especially bodybuilding. Although she didn’t want her partner to share her passion, she hoped for someone who prioritized a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, she hoped her partner wouldn’t force her to visit the church. She shared that she was cheated on by her ex-partner and carried a fear that she might never find someone who would truly choose her forever. Courteney and Nick’s shared values and similar perspectives on religion, life, and politics indicated a strong foundation for an unbreakable connection.

Nick and Courteney Quickly Bonded Through Laughter and Honest Conversations

The moment Nick and Courteney laid eyes on each other at the altar, their effortless chemistry brought them a sense of comfort. As they shared deep conversations, they discovered each other’s humorous side. During the reception, she learned that he had previously appeared on other reality TV shows. Although she was confident about the marriage, the revelation left her feeling uncertain about his ultimate intentions. Eventually, her conversation with Nick’s friends revealed that he was genuinely looking forward to building a meaningful relationship. Her compliments made her husband feel that she truly liked him, further bridging the gaps between them. It further reduced the awkwardness of their first night together, offering a glimpse of their potentially harmonious future.

Nick is Efficiently Balancing His Life as a Reality TV Star and Paw Parent

Long before stepping into the world of reality television, Nick Unlenhuth had already built a diverse professional journey that reflected his ambition. His career began in January 2014 as a Research Assistant at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he served for two months. Nick later explored several other positions and gained experience before joining F45 Training as a Senior Product Manager in September 2021. By September of the following year, he left F45 Training to step into the role of Senior Product Manager at Shoot 360 in December 2022. Before appearing on ‘Married at First Sight,’ Nick had already been featured in season 3 of ‘The Circle’ and season 1 of ‘Perfect Match.’

Since gaining recognition through his television appearances, he has expanded his online presence. Currently, he boasts over 158K followers on Instagram and has built a community of more than 109.3K followers on TikTok. In January 2026, he created a personal website using Claude Code, showcasing his interest in technology. Nick is also a passionate runner who completed his first half-marathon in February. At the center of his life is his family, whose support means the world to him. He is exceptionally close to his twin brother, Zachary, and their parents, Linda and Eric. Besides that, Nick is always accompanied by his beloved pup and makes sure to shower him with love and attention.

Courteney is Thriving as a Program Manager and Remains Close to Her Family

Courteney Landis’ journey has been shaped by versatility and determination over the years. Her professional trajectory began in June 2017 as an Assistant Basketball Coach for the Youth Summer Basketball Team. She held the position until August 2017 and then moved on to explore other opportunities, serving as a Team Coordinator, Management Assistant, and Social Media Content Intern, among others. In August 2020, Courteney became a Cloud Technology Consultant at Oracle. She later advanced to the role of Field Account Executive – Commercial Cloud and Cloud Strategy and Business Development professional at the organization and continues to serve there to this day.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Courteney has gradually garnered a large fanbase on social media, particularly Instagram, where she boasts over 10.9K followers. Through the platform, she shares glimpses into her professional and personal life. Furthermore, Courteney often shares her Amazon Storefront and Shop My account. On the personal front, she always holds her loved ones close to her heart and shares an incredible relationship with her parents, Thane and Jill. She continues to embrace an active lifestyle, dedicating her time to bodybuilding and competing as a HYROX athlete. Whether it’s challenging herself physically or creating memories with her friends, Courteney always maintains her lively spirit.

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