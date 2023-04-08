Ni’Cola Mitchell: Where is Author Now?

A published writer, an award-winning entrepreneur, a voice for the youth, and the Executive Producer for Lifetime Movie Network, Ni’Cola Mitchell has made a positive impact in various fields through her determination to make the world a better place. The Lifetime movie ‘Giving Hope: The Ni’cola Mitchell Story’ gives us a glimpse into the inspiring life and career of the influential woman, with Tatyana Ali portraying her. Now, if you wish to know more about Ni’Cola, including her early life and her current whereabouts, let’s explore the same in detail, shall we?

Who is Ni’Cola Mitchell?

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Ni’Cola moved to the States for higher education as she completed her graduation from the University of Phoenix in Las Vegas. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree of Science in Business Management and also pursued a Master’s of Business Administration in HealthCare Management.

A few years after that, Ni’Cola gave birth to two lovely daughters Destani and Diamond, and settled in North Las Vegas, Nevada. In her childhood, she was subjected to domestic violence and considered an at-risk youth. Fortunately, she survived all the cruelties that life threw at her and became a published author. Given her struggles in childhood, she always wanted to do something for the girls who were in a similar position as she once was.

So, in 2016 when Ni’Cola was at one of her book events, a chance meeting with a group of girls who had never come across an African-American author before convinced her to establish a non-profit organization for at-risk youth and named it Girls Who Brunch. The nonprofit basically deals with girls aged between 9 and 17, educating and empowering them to turn them into future leaders and provide them with all the tools for having a successful future. Her main purpose is to bring positive change, create awareness about alarming subjects, and try to do her part to make this world a better and safer place.

Where is Ni’Cola Mitchell Now?

Ever since Ni’Cola established Girls Who Brunch, it has not only impacted the lives of thousands of women but her own life as well. In 2019, she won the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Award and made the Forbes List as a Change Maker. Following the recognition and appreciation for her work, she managed to raise a significant amount of funds for her organization and expanded Girls Who Brunch internationally.

Moreover, in 2021, Ni’Cola received Visa She’s Next Black Women-Owned Business Grant Recipient. When it comes to her career as a publisher and author, she has penned 17 novels and published 125 titles that have been featured on a number of best-selling lists throughout the country. To add more to her accolades, she has also received the 2020 George H. W. Bush’s Daily Points of Light Award and the 2020 Civility for the Girl Child Initiative Honoree.

Ni’Cola’s business ventures include her being the owner of a start-up business consulting firm called Strategic Connections Plus, which specializes in facilitating the growth of small businesses. She currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and maintains healthy relationships with her daughters/goddaughters.

After getting involved with the Lifetime film, Ni’Cola has been attending multiple premiere events of the same and promoting the movie in panel discussions. As a result, she has gained even more traction and hence, getting invites to different podcasts and talk shows, including the famous Tamron Hall Show. She also recently attended the Black Men Need Love Too panel hosted by the Lit Diaries community. With the help of the Girls Who Brunch organization, Ni’Cola has brought positive changes in the lives of over 24,000 women nationwide on the ground and virtually, and the numbers have been growing consistently.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Giving Hope: The Ni’Cola Mitchell Story Based on a True Story?