Nicole and Benaiah: Is the Love is Blind UK Duo Still Together?

When individuals allow themselves to fall in love without the constraints of expectations and superficial judgments, they open the door to discovering something deep and enduring. Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK‘ offers this opportunity to its contestants, enabling them to form connections without ever meeting their future partners face-to-face. In the first season, Nicole Stevens and Benaiah GB shared a strong bond from the start, but it took some time for them to connect fully. After numerous heartaches and reflections, fans are pleased they ended up together. However, they are still eagerly waiting to determine if their relationship has endured beyond the season’s conclusion.

Nicole and Benaiah Faced Many Obstacles in Their Journey

When Nicole Stevens joined the first season, she formed strong connections with two other contestants: Benaiah GB and Sam Klein. She interacted differently with each of them but felt a stronger inclination toward Benaiah because he made her feel more comfortable and relaxed. With Sam, she sensed that he was saying the right things just for the sake of it. However, when Benaiah expressed needing more time to consider advancing their relationship, Nicole felt he wasn’t committed enough. This made her more interested in Sam until he revealed his doubts about Nicole’s physical appearance one day.

By this time, Benaiah had realized his mistake, recognizing that Nicole was the only woman he was truly interested in. Hearing Sam’s concerns, Benaiah felt compelled to warn Nicole to be cautious and make her choice wisely. Nicole was taken aback and became quite emotional, but when she confronted Sam, he reassured her of his serious intentions about their relationship. The two of them met, got engaged, and couldn’t stop gushing over each other. However, when it was time for their honeymoon, Nicole felt a twinge of doubt and chose not to go.

Nicole and Benaiah Have Not Revealed Anything About Their Relationship

Nicole revealed that several factors made her question her decision. When Sam placed the ring on her finger, he accidentally put it on her right hand in a moment of anxiety, which she took as a sign that she hadn’t made the right choice. She canceled their honeymoon, admitting that Benaiah was the one person she couldn’t stop thinking about, and owed him an apology. When she had initially told Benaiah she was going ahead with Sam, he had become emotional, confessing that he had started to fall in love with her during their conversations. Nicole met up with Benaiah and apologized, and together, they paved a new path for their journey for the rest of the season.

Nicole and Benaiah seem to be keeping their relationship status under wraps, not revealing whether they are together. They have no visible connection on social media and haven’t been spotted together in public. However, it might be too soon for them to reveal anything, and they could be choosing to keep things private for now. Fans remain hopeful about their connection, remembering their strong rapport from the beginning and their ability to talk for hours without getting bored or tired of each other. Until either of them makes an official announcement, all anyone can do is wait and hope for the best for both of them.

Nicole Stevens’ Entrepreneurial Endeavor Keeps Her Occupied

Nicole Stevens leads a busy and fabulous professional life that has likely kept her occupied since filming concluded. As the founder of Eureka! Guru Marketing primarily offers brand and PR services to small business owners, effectively ruling the corporate world. She actively participates in charity projects alongside her professional endeavors, including collaborating with SATRO, a non-profit organization focused on educating under-resourced children. The 29-year-old believes in the power of spirituality and meditation, which help her unwind after long workdays. From practicing affirmations and maintaining gratitude journals to mastering Qi Gong, she embraces these practices to bring balance and calm into her life.

Benaiah GB is the Master of Outdoor Projects

The 33-year-old thrives in nature and all things outdoors and has built a career that keeps him active and engaged with the environment. As a Structural Landscaper, he designs and constructs outdoor spaces, creating aesthetically pleasing and functional landscapes. This job involves everything from planning garden layouts to building structures like patios, decks, and water features. Benaiah spends much of his time working with his hands, which is a source of great pride.

When he’s had a hectic day, he unwinds by indulging in his favorite sports, such as Formula 1 and football, and traveling. From Germany to Canada to Australia, he is passionate about exploring and experiencing the world from different perspectives. He documents some of his adventures on a separate Instagram page, Prime Access Creations, where he shares snapshots of his projects and travels.

