Where is Netflix’s Love Is Blind: UK Filmed?

Being a spin-off of the original ‘Love Is Blind,’ the UK version of the show follows a similar format where attractive and eligible singles meet and date without seeing each other. Before they wish to see their date, they must propose to them and get engaged. In ‘Love Is Blind: UK,’ 30 single men and women enter the pods in hopes of finding the one, and get attached based on their emotional connection. Once the bond leads to their engagement, they get to see their fiancés and see if they can connect to them on a physical level too.

Thrown into the real world after their engagement, the couples’ relationships are tested by the realities of everyday life. Hosted by the former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis and the musician Matt Willis, the dating show keeps the viewers entertained as the drama in the couples’ lives intensifies as the days go by. As they travel across different parts of the world, it raises questions about the actual places that they visit.

Love Is Blind: UK Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Love Is Blind: UK’ takes place in Sweden, Greece, and England, especially in Stockholm, Corfu, London, and Country Durham. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series was carried out in the spring of 2024, with the casting process opening in late February of the same year.

Stockholm, Sweden

Following the same format as the other ‘Love Is Blind’ versions, the pod scenes in the UK version are also lensed in a studio. The production team travels all the way to a studio situated in Stockholm and shoots the required pod scenes. Once the participants are in the pods, all they can focus on are their emotions and the connections they make. As Chris Coelen, the creator of the show, told Netflix, “The pods could literally be in any country, in any city, in any place in the world. The pods aren’t about place. The pods are about an experience.”

Corfu, Greece

After choosing their respective partners, all the newly engaged couples are sent on a destination holiday to Corfu, a picturesque island right off Greece’s northwest coast. In particular, they spend time enjoying the luxury and amenities at Angsana Corfu in Akra Punta, Nat’l Rd Corfu – Achilleion 11 Km in Benitses. Located right by the crystal clear waters of the Ionian Sea, the 5-star luxury resort and spa provides authentic Greek hospitality and different kinds of rooms, including suites and Mediterranean luxury villa homes with private pools. The location, as well as the facilities of the property, make it a suitable filming site for a show like ‘Love Is Blind: UK.’

England, UK

After spending quality time on holidays, the couples of season 1 returned to London and settled in the capital of England and the United Kingdom. A few portions were recorded in and around Beaufort House Chelsea at 354 King’s Road. Various iconic and popular landmarks, including the London Eye, Nelson’s Column, the Palace of Westminster, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge, are likely to be featured in the show. The wedding day of the debut season took place in the Wynyard Hall in Wynyard, Stockton-on-Tees in Country Durham’s Billingham. The large English country house has a lot of historic significance but it is used as an events venue these days.

