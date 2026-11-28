In April 2023, the beautiful life of 53-year-old Nicole Denise Jones came to a tragic end in her house in Toledo, Ohio. As officials began digging deeper, a missing-person investigation uncovered a carefully planned murder and an attempt to conceal the crime. It also shed light on a complicated relationship and a string of betrayals. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women 2.0: Out of Control’ delves deeper into the pieces of evidence that helped authorities catch the killers. The episode also features in-depth interviews with her loved ones and several law enforcement officials.

Nicole Jones’ Death Came to Light After Officials Conducted a Welfare Check

On September 2, 1969, Nicole Denise Jones arrived as a blessing in the lives of Mary Lynne and Robert Jones Sr. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, and was lovingly called NeNe by her parents. From a young age, she developed an incredible relationship with her siblings, Robert Jones and Andrea Persico. Nicole had always possessed a zest for life and gained several friends throughout her life due to her loyal nature and infectious laughter. She eventually graduated from Notre Dame Academy before pursuing higher education. She ultimately began her professional trajectory as a Phlebotomist at Toledo Hospital. In her free time, Nicole enjoyed listening to music, especially from the renowned band Bon Jovi.

Over the years, Nicole also enjoyed multiple hobbies, including creating fairy gardens and participating in her prayer group as a woman of faith. She maintained a very close bond with her nieces and nephew and loved using family recipes to prepare delicious meals for them. When Nicole got the opportunity, she went on family cruises and did word puzzles. In adulthood, she got into a relationship that led to the birth of her son, Jonathan Jones. However, her connection didn’t work out, and she parted ways with her partner. In the years leading up to 2023, she enjoyed spending time at her home in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard in Sylvania Township near Toledo.

Things took a turn on May 5, 2023, when Canton police contacted Sylvania Township police to request a welfare check on Nicole in connection with a missing child case. However, when authorities arrived at the 53-year-old’s home, they were unable to find any trace of her. According to court documents, upon searching her residence, they found blood spatter inside, suggesting a violent attack had taken place there. Further reports suggest that the authorities soon received an unexpected tip that Nicole had been killed inside her home and her remains had been disposed of in a nearby dumpster. However, they didn’t find her remains since the dumpster had been emptied by then. To this day, Nicole’s remains have never been recovered.

Two Suspects Were Arrested in Mexico After an International Search

According to police records, when Canton police contacted the authorities at Sylvania Township, they were looking for the then 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones, who was reported missing in April 2023 from her foster home in Canton. The welfare check was requested after the teenager called a case officer at the location where she had previously lived. Court records indicate that the investigators soon realized that both Jonathan and Kaitlyn had disappeared together. At the time, he was also wanted in connection with an unrelated criminal case. In March 2023, he had pleaded guilty to child endangerment and attempted pandering of obscenity and was set to be sentenced on May 4.

However, when Jonathan failed to appear and violated the conditions of his electronic monitoring, an arrest warrant was issued for him. Meanwhile, officials from Arizona spotted him and Kaitlyn in a vehicle registered in Nicole’s name. On May 6, 2023, the authorities announced that they had tracked both of them and believed that they were near the US-Mexico border. It eventually marked the beginning of an international search that led them to Chihuahua, Mexico. Ultimately, Kaitlyn and Jonathan were both taken into custody in Mexico in May 2023 before being extradited to Ohio. According to the court records, when Kaitlyn was questioned, she confessed to killing Nicole inside her home in Toledo. It was determined that the 53-year-old was potentially killed around April 19, 2023.

In her statements, Kaitlyn told the detectives that she was in a relationship with Jonathan and had given him an ultimatum to kill Nicole because his mother didn’t approve of their connection, as per the court documents. She went on to confess that she had given him four hours and an extension on the timeline. She further admitted that when Jonathan failed to do so, she took a rock from outside before hitting Nicole repeatedly with it. As per official reports, she claimed that she had then strangled the 53-year-old, and then the pair bought a tarp and cleaning supplies to clean the house and dispose of Nicole’s remains in a dumpster. Jonathan and Kaitlyn were charged with aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, murder, felonious assault, and abuse of a corpse. He later faced the additional charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Kaitlyn Coones and Jonathan Jones Are Incarcerated at Separate Ohio Prisons Today

In October 2023, Jonathan had initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Kaitlyn also pleaded not guilty to her charges in February 2024. In the meantime, the prosecution built a strong case against both defendants, including statements Kaitlyn made to investigators. However, both eventually avoided a jury trial when they entered no-contest pleas on June 4, 2024. On that day, they pleaded no contest to the charges of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse.

As part of their negotiated agreements, the prosecution agreed to dismiss the remaining charges against Kaitlyn and Jonathan. On the same day they pleaded no contest, they each received a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years. As of writing, Kaitlyn is serving her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio, and her expected release date is October 7, 2049. Jonathan is currently incarcerated at the Madison Correctional Institution in London, Ohio.

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