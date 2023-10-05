Nicole Steck: Where is Ueli Steck’s Wife Now?

Directed by Nicholas de Taranto and Götz Werner, Netflix’s ‘Race to the Summit,’ AKA ‘Duell am Abgrund,’ allows viewers to get to know more about the various achievements made by mountaineer Ueli Steck. Given the success he achieved in life and the tragic events that led to his demise, people are certainly curious to know more about Ueli’s wife, Nicole Steck, who was one of her husband’s biggest supporters. For those curious about what Nicole is up to these days, we have your back!

Who is Nicole Steck?

From 1994 to 1997, Nicole was a student at Muttenz High School, where she diligently studied Economics. Then, in 1998, she became a student at the University of Bern, graduating from the same in 2003 with a degree in Political Economics. During this time, she also spent some time abroad at the Maastricht University in the Netherlands from 2000 to 2001 in order to improve her English-speaking skills.

In 2004, Nicole joined Black Diamond Equipment as a part of the Marketing Coordination team, working there until 2007. This was followed by her rejoining the University of Bern as a student in 2007 in order to pursue her Master of Science degree in Business Administration, which she gained in 2009. She also spent a semester at the University of Granda in Spain in 2008 to improve her Spanish skills, among other things. The same year also saw her bagging the Marketing Talent Award.

Nicole joined Energie Wasser Bern in January 2010 as a Product Manager and worked for the organization until April 2014. From 2013 to 2014, she decided to study Sustainable Development at the University of Bern. In May 2014, Nicole took a sabbatical that ended in June 2015, with her joining Die Schweizerische Post the very next month as a Business Development Consultant. She left the position in December 2016 and changed titles to become the Head of Innovation Post Mail in January 2017.

The year 2017 also saw Nicole joining the University of St.Gallen to pursue CAS Business Model Innovation. In 2020, she decided to pursue a Digital Excellence Diploma from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Leading Digital Business Transformation and gained the same in 2021. In February 2021, she gained another Digital Excellence Diploma from IMD for Digital Strategy and Analytics, which was followed by her bagging another Digital Excellence Diploma from the same institute in June 2021 for Digital Supply Chain Management.

Where is Nicole Steck Today?

It was in the year 2008 that Nicole Steck got married to her husband, Ueli Steck. The two enjoyed each other’s company very much and often climbed mountains together. That said, she would often caution her husband against some of his more daring expeditions out of concern for his safety. Hence, her husband’s tragic demise on April 30, 2017, was undoubtedly a huge loss to her. However, she stayed strong for her husband and even told TV Anchor Mona Vetsch about her husband’s favorite proverb, “It is better to live one day as a tiger than a thousand days as a sheep,” claiming that it was a mantra that he abided by.

As of writing, Nicole lives in Bern, Switzerland, and seems to be thriving professionally. In fact, she left Die Schweizerische Post in March 2022 in order to be a part of Die Mobiliar, where she continues to work as a Senior Manager of Investments. We wish Nicole, who is not very active on social media and did not appear in the Netflix documentary, the best in her life and are optimistic that she will continue to climb the ladder of success in the future.

Read More: What Happened To Ueli Steck? How Did He Die?