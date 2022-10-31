Nicole Waller Murder: Where is Cody Johnston Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘No One Can Hear You Scream: Big Sky Mystery’ follows the mysterious disappearance of 31-year-old Nicole Yvonne Waller from Fairview, Montana, in mid-February 2013. The police could never find her body, but they caught the perpetrator within a couple of years and brought them to justice. If you are intrigued and want to learn the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, here’s what we know.

How Did Nicole Waller Die?

31-year-old Nicole Yvonne Waller was born in the small town of Kalispell, Montana. Her friends and family described her as a social butterfly who loved spending time with her loved ones and was the pulse of every family gathering. She was brought up in Alaska but returned to Montana in the late 1990s. Nicole had 3 children with her ex-husband, with whom she shared a cordial relationship even after their divorce. Her fun-loving and kind nature made her a favorite of everyone she mingled with.

Hence, it came as a shock when the mother of 3 disappeared after going to visit her on-off boyfriend in the first week of February 2013. She had driven about 500 miles from her home in Kalispell to her boyfriend’s home in Fairview, Montana. She was last heard alive when she spoke with her ex-husband and 3 children on February 13, 2013, as well as other friends and family. She told all of them that she planned on returning home that night, but was never heard from again.

Who Killed Nicole Waller?

When Nicole did not return home even after 3 days and could not be contacted, her family filed a missing person report with the police on February 16, 2013. It did not take long for the Kalispell Police Department to learn from their counterparts in Poplar, Montana, that they had located Nicole’s abandoned car on February 14, 2013. Her Ford Expedition had been found abandoned in a remote area in Poplar, just off Highway 2, and about 70 miles away from her boyfriend’s residence.

The officers had found Nicole’s car keys in the ignition, along with her clothing and other personal items in the abandoned vehicle. They suspected foul play when they found that her beloved pet guinea pigs had also been abandoned in the back seat of the car in their cages. It was unlike of Nicole to leave her cherished pets in the cold Montana weather. Eventually, even the FBI became involved in the disappearance of Nicole and the law enforcement officials quickly zeroed in on a prime suspect.

According to Nicole’s family, she had an on-off relationship with her childhood friend, Cody Wayne Johnston. Both of them grew up in the Kalispell area in the 1990s as per court records. After her divorce, Nicole, craving love, reconnected with Cody in 2011. The two childhood friends soon started dating, with Cody living near the Montana-North Dakota border at that time, in Fairview. As per family sources, the two of them did not have a stable relationship and broke up multiple times over the next couple of years.

Cody allegedly had a history of violence and Nicole’s family was concerned with their daughter’s safety. In February 2013, Nicole learned that Cody had been cheating on her with another woman and had gone to confront him. She had stayed over for a few days and had told her family and friends that her relationship with Cody had deteriorated lately and she would be back home on February 13.

When officers went over to interview Cody, he claimed that he had stayed over in his shop in Sidney on the night before Nicole’s disappearance since they had been fighting all day. He claimed that he had been at the shop till noon on February 14, but investigators quickly found evidence to the contrary. They retrieved his cell phone records which showed that he had returned to Fairview in the early morning, and also found one witness who corroborated the data by stating they had seen Cody parked outside his home at around 7:30 am.

Police also found evidence that showed Cody then returned to the shop to reactive Nicole’s phone with a company computer since he had been paying for it. He had then allegedly returned to Fairview at around 9:00 am and switched off his phone for 3 hours at 9:30 am. Detectives theorized that Cody had allegedly disposed of Nicole’s body during that time frame.

Some days later, Nicole’s sister received a text on Facebook from Nicole’s profile but never received a response when she texted her back. Investigators looked into it to find that Cody had asked at least 3 individuals to log into Nicole’s profile and send messages pretending to be her to her family. He had allegedly told one of them that he wanted to do it to throw the police off his scent.

Where is Cody Johnston Today?

Within a few months of Nicole’s disappearance, FBI and other law enforcement officials determined that she had been murdered. They suspected that Cody had killed her on February 14, before disposing of her body and abandoning her car. They found witnesses who claimed to have helped him in driving the car after he told them that he was doing it to play a joke on Nicole. They also stated that Cody had been looking for a barrel on February 14, 2013.

More than 2 years after Nicole’s disappearance, Cody was arrested and charged with murder on August 24, 2015. He was convicted of Nicole’s murder and evidence tampering in October 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional ten years. Nicole’s body is yet to be found.

