Night School: Is Joe’s BBQ City a Real BBQ Grill Shop?

In ‘Night School,’ Kevin Hart plays the role of Teddy Walker, who has to go back to school to get his GED to secure a job. He had dropped out of school when he was a teenager and didn’t think he’d need a degree to function in the world. For some part, his assumption turns out to be correct. Right off the bat, he’s hired at a barbecue grill selling place, which becomes his second home for the next 17 years. He would have continued to work there, in an increased capacity, if it hadn’t been for an unfortunate accident that completely removed his workplace from the equation. The place is removed from the face of the Earth. Interestingly, you won’t find that place in real life either. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Joe’s BBQ City is a Fictional Store in Night School

Co-written by Kevin Hart, ‘Night School’ is a fictional story that features fictional locations set in Atlanta. To do so, the crew found places all over the city that were flipped to give them an appearance that would suit the requirements of the 2018 film. The same happened for Joe’s BBQ City, which features prominently at the beginning of the film. The scenes featuring it were filmed at a location on 1465 Chattahoochee Ave North West, Atlanta, next to Gresham Giles Salon and Greater Southern Home Recreation. There is no real barbecue store at the place, and Joe’s BBQ City was specifically constructed to kick-start the events of the movie by putting Teddy in a very bad situation.

Losing the store is a huge blow to Teddy’s life and career. He got a job there shortly after he dropped out of school and worked his way over the years to earn the trust of his boss, who was ready to bestow the store on him. It isn’t just the sudden lack of a job and the tragedy of losing the place just when it was about to be his that worries Teddy. Losing this job means searching for another, which means having finished school and received the GED. Working at Joe’s didn’t ask for any such requirement of him, and he could actually see a future for himself in which he’d never have to take a test to prove he could be a good employee.

Unfortunately, fate had something else in store for him. On the day that he is told that the store will be his when the boss retires, Teddy takes his girlfriend there to celebrate. He even proposes to her there, showcasing the importance of the location for him. However, while they are celebrating, a gas leak leads to an explosion that almost kills Teddy. The boss takes an early retirement with the insurance money and ditches town, leaving Teddy in a lurch. This is when it becomes clear to him that he must go back to school, finish what he started, get a GED, and bring his life back on track.

