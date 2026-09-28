Nikki: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ is designed in such a way that different challenges test different skills among the bakers. While one contestant might have an advantage in one challenge, another may feel that they have an edge in the next. In season 17, Nikki was very excited about being part of the season. She had an exuberance about her that made her an enthusiastic participant in most of the challenges. She was willing to try different things and was not scared of taking risks when it really mattered.

Nikki Always Brought Interesting Flavors to the Judge’s Table

Nikki had been baking with her mother since she was five years old, so she was no stranger to experimenting in the kitchen. In the first challenge, where the contestants had to make their own versions of a chocolate stout cake, Nikki decided to try something different and went forward with a blackberry and malt mascarpone chocolate stout cake. When she presented it to the judges, they appreciated the flavors and the way they had come together, although they felt that the cake might have been slightly overbaked.

In the second round, the coffee and walnut cake challenge, Nikki landed right in the middle, finishing in fifth position. For the showstopper challenge, she went with a Sunflower Serenity self-portrait cake featuring chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream. The judges liked her presentation, but felt it was a little overwhelming. One judge even noted that her excitement about being there showed in how she had tried to do so many things at once. Still, Nikki knew she had plenty of time to prove herself and rise to the top of her game.

Nikki is Pursuing a Career as a Post-Producer in the Advertising Industry Today

Nikki has built a life that brings together her creative career, love for baking, family, friendships and a strong sense of community. Interestingly, before moving into her current career, she worked as a podium dancer at a nightclub in Basingstoke. Although she eventually left dancing behind professionally, her love for good R&B music has stayed with her. She still enjoys going to festivals and clubs with her friends and family, keeping that part of her personality alive. Nikki has since moved into advertising and now works as a post-producer. She is based in London with her husband, Tom Woodcraft, and their daughter, Ava, who is clearly a huge source of pride for her.

Nikki often celebrates her daughter’s achievements and has expressed how much she wants Ava to have the opportunity to follow her dreams. Family remains an important part of her life. Her sister also plays a particularly meaningful role and continues to inspire her. Her interests extend beyond baking and into her community as well. In October 2025, Nikki completed her goal of running 100 miles to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Her effort was even supported by Amanda Jones, a film editor at Final Cut London. It was another example of her willingness to take on a challenge and put her energy behind something meaningful.

At home, Nikki continues to experiment in the kitchen. She has shared some of her creations, such as pistachio and cherry curd with whipped cream maritozzo buns, Nutella and raspberry brioche twist buns, and different kinds of sourdough bread. Whether she is trying a new recipe, spending time with the people she loves, or taking on something at her advertising role, Nikki remains full of the enthusiasm and curiosity she brought to the tent.

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