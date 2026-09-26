Tom Whittaker: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Season 17/collection 14 of Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ introduces the audience to 12 talented bakers from different walks of life. One among them was Tom Whittaker, who was ready to embrace every challenge from the beginning without getting overwhelmed by it. With his endless confidence, he wasted very little time showcasing his creativity and technical ability. His early creations quickly impressed the judges, considering his flawless executions. As he carried the momentum into the second challenge, his techniques and ability to balance flavors helped him secure the top spot among the other bakers. Even during the Showstopper challenge, he gave the judges a deeper look into his authentic self with his self-portrait cake.

Tom Whittaker Has Made a Name For Himself as a Talented Hairdresser

Tom Whittaker’s love for baking and creativity originally began in his childhood, when the kitchen first became a place of comfort and imagination for him. At just 6 years old, he often escaped to his two nanas’ homes, where spending time with them gradually introduced him to the joys of baking. Their influence has left a lasting impression on Tom, and by the time he turned 10, he had already become an expert in making brandy snaps. What began as his childhood passion soon developed into something more as he experimented with an increasingly diverse range of bakes, including brownies, cupcakes, and salted-caramel creations. Gradually, it paved the way for Tom to become a contestant on the show.

Besides baking, Tom continues to let his creativity shape his life. As of writing, he works as a Hairdresser at Allertons Salons Limited in Leeds, England. He always pours his heart into his work, striving to ensure his clients leave satisfied with his skills. He has also been slowly building a prominent presence for himself on social media. Tom has gained over 3.3K followers on Instagram and uses the platform to give his followers a glimpse of his baked goods. His most notable creation among them is Apple Crumble Cake with Custard Buttercream Frosting. Apart from that, Tom often uses his baking skills to raise awareness of different social initiatives.

Tom Considers His Close-Knit Family as His Greatest Source of Strength

Originally from West Yorkshire, Tom has embraced his northern roots and describes himself as a “Northern diva.” Away from his professional life, family remains an important part of his journey. Today, he shares a special relationship with his parents, Shayne and Lisa Whittaker, and his older brother, Adam Whittaker. The family always makes it a point to spend quality time together, creating memories away from their everyday routines. One such occasion came in July 2025, when Tom and his family traveled to the Algarve, Portugal, where they enjoyed the beauty of the landscape and tasted the local cuisine.

Tom has never been shy about expressing his gratitude for his family. He is especially close to Shayne, a fact that became more evident when he wished his father a happy birthday. In that heartfelt message, the contestant mentioned how grateful he was to have Shayne as his father. Tom’s relationship with his loved ones also includes his two nanas, June and Lynne, who have played a significant role in his baking journey. From his earliest childhood memories in their kitchens to the moments when he expresses his love for his nanas, he always cherishes the time he spends with them.

Tom and His Partner’s Shared Love of Travel Has Taken Them Around the World

Another meaningful chapter in Tom’s personal life is his relationship with his boyfriend and soulmate, Alex Wilkinson. The couple has built their relationship on trust and love for each other. From celebrating holidays like Halloween by going to the pumpkin patch to simply heading outdoors to explore nature’s beauty, they are enjoying every new experience together. They are also ready to take the next step forward in their relationship, as it was revealed before the show that they are now saving money to buy a house together. Traveling is another important part of Tom and Alex’s life as they enjoy visiting breathtaking destinations across the world.

In March 2022, Tom and Alex experienced the vibrant culture of Kraków, Poland, followed by a memorable getaway to Sicily, Italy, just two months later. By August of that same year, they jetted off to Puerto de la Cruz, Spain, and admired the beauty of the beaches there. As three months passed, they set out for their next adventure in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Tom and Alex’s exploration continued the following year when they soaked in the beauty of Prague, Czech Republic, in June 2023. In the following December, they enjoyed swimming in the blue waters of the ocean in Thailand and witnessed the mesmerizing view of the waterfalls.

Tom and Alex continued their Southeast Asia trip in December 2023, making their way to Laos. By the following month, they headed to Cambodia, where they watched beautiful sunsets together. In February 2024, they traveled to Vietnam and got the chance to experience the country’s historical monuments and culture. The pair then admired the stunning cityscapes of Malaysia two months later, followed by their journey to the Philippines in July of that same year. In August 2024, Tom and Alex made more lifelong memories together in Bali, Indonesia. When the contestant is not busy traveling, he loves spending time with his friends, visiting museums, and discovering new restaurants.

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