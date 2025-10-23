Nobody Wants This: Is Temple Ahava a Real Place?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ unravels the second chapter in the love story of Noah and Joanne. After the honeymoon phase comes the real struggles of a relationship, and the couple navigates all the ups and downs with each other while figuring out their personal paths. For Noah, a massive shift takes place when he decides to leave Temple Chai and explore other avenues. After a while, a new opportunity presents itself in the form of a new temple. Called Temple Ahava, this place offers a fresh start to Noah, and it is very different from Temple Chai, from the way it operates to the way it looks. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Temple Ahava is Brought to Life by a Real House in LA

Temple Ahava is a fictional temple in the second season of ‘Nobody Wants This,’ introduced to explore Noah’s life outside of Temple Chai. While Ahava might not be a real place, the location it is filmed at is pretty real. The shooting for the scenes featuring the temple took place at a private property located at 27929 Winding Way in Malibu, California. Originally owned by Milton and Saralyn Sidley, it was built by Ed Niles, with the intention of creating a modern home that would be built in consideration of the seismic activity of the coastline on which the property is located. Encompassing two acres of private land, Niles created a futuristic house with a unique look, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

It took Niles five years to bring his design to life and was completed in 1992. The house itself covers 4,356 square feet and is made of two steel and glass structures brought together by a sky bridge. Its curvilinear figure and high-ceiling glass walls make it a sight to behold. Its close proximity to the Pacific Coast Highway and Paradise Cove Beach is another reason that makes it a highly valued property. According to the last listing, it was sold in June 2021 at $9.5 million and is currently off the market. Its unique architectural design makes it a perfect place to represent Temple Ahava, which is presented as a modern, progressive temple that does not necessarily stick to the rules imposed by other temples.

At Ahava, Noah experiences a major change as it turns out to be the complete opposite of what he was used to at Temple Chai. In theory, he accepts the changes, even welcoming some things that are mentioned to him by Rabbi Neil. However, the more time he spends at the temple, the more he realizes how much he needs to adapt. At one point, he begins to reconsider his decision to take the job, but ultimately, there is no option but to go through with it and learn new things in the process. The beautiful surroundings make it a little easier, but at the end of the day, Noah must reflect upon himself and his life and choices to decide whether Ahava really is the right place for him.

