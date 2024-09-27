10 Shows Like Nobody Wants This You Must See

‘Nobody Wants This’ is a fresh and witty romantic comedy series from Erin Foster, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The plot centers on Joanne, a fiercely independent and agnostic woman who unexpectedly crosses paths with Noah, an unpredictable rabbi, at a dinner party. Despite their clashing beliefs, there’s undeniable chemistry between them. As their relationship develops, they must face the inevitable challenges that come with love — including differing worldviews, the chaos of modern romance, and their meddling families. Joanne’s sharp-tongued sister Morgan and Noah’s quirky brother Sasha add to the fun, creating moments of humor and chaos. The series balances heart and humor, offering a fresh take on love and the challenges it brings, and if you want more of the same, have a look at these 10 shows like ‘Nobody Wants This.’

10. Love Is (2018)

‘Love Is’ is a romantic drama series created by Mara Brock Akil, set in 1990s Los Angeles. It follows the love story of Nuri (Michele Weaver), a rising TV writer, and Yasir (Will Catlett), an aspiring director, as they carve their careers, relationships, and dreams. Inspired by the real-life relationship of the creators, the show highlights the challenges of love. Like ‘Nobody Wants This,’ ‘Love Is’ explores unconventional relationships, emphasizing how personal differences—whether in faith, background, or ambitions—test love. Both shows highlight the complexities of modern romance with authenticity and charm.

9. Dash & Lily (2020)

‘Dash & Lily‘ is a holiday-themed romantic comedy series based on the novel by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, created by Joe Tracz. It stars Austin Abrams as Dash and Midori Francis as Lily, two teenagers who develop a connection by exchanging notes in a red notebook they leave around New York City during Christmas. Their playful, introspective messages reveal their contrasting personalities—Dash’s cynicism and Lily’s optimism. Similar to ‘Nobody Wants This,’ where opposing beliefs challenge a romance, ‘Dash & Lily’ explores how differences can spark meaningful connections, showing love’s ability to thrive amidst unlikely circumstances.

8. You’re the Worst (2014-)

Stephen Falk’s ‘You’re the Worst’ is a dark romantic comedy, centering on two self-destructive individuals, Jimmy (Chris Geere), a cynical writer, and Gretchen (Aya Cash), a reckless publicist. Both vehemently reject conventional relationships but end up falling for each other in spite of themselves. The series is about their struggles with commitment, mental health, and personal growth. Like ‘Nobody Wants This,’ where contrasting perspectives challenge love, ‘You’re the Worst’ looks into how flawed, unlikely matches can still spark genuine connections. Both shows offer a sharp, offbeat look at the chaos and beauty of modern relationships.

7. We Are Who We Are (2020)

‘We Are Who We Are,’ co-created and directed by Luca Guadagnino (‘Challengers‘), is a coming-of-age drama set on a U.S. military base in Italy. The series follows Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), two teenagers grappling with identity, love, and friendship amidst the backdrop of military life. The show explores themes of self-discovery, fluid relationships, and the complexities of adolescence. While ‘Nobody Wants This’ focuses on the comedic clash of beliefs in a romance, both series tackle unconventional relationships and the tension between personal identities and external expectations, offering nuanced perspectives on love and individuality.

6. Feel Good (2020-2021)

‘Feel Good,’ co-created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, is a witty, raw exploration of relationships, addiction, and identity. The show centers on Mae, a comedian dealing with sobriety, and George, Mae’s new partner struggling with her own emotional battles. Their romance unfolds with humor and poignancy, diving into the challenges of love while balancing personal demons. Similar to ‘Nobody Wants This,’ where contrasting worldviews test a budding relationship, ‘Feel Good’ plunges deep into the ways personal struggles influence intimacy. Both series navigate the unpredictable, often messy nature of love, blending humor with emotional depth.

5. Up Here (2023-)

‘Up Here‘ and ‘Nobody Wants This’ make great companions because both explore love through unconventional, introspective lenses. Each show looks into how internal struggles and external differences affect relationships. In ‘Up Here,’ a musical romantic comedy created by Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, the story follows Lindsay (Mae Whitman) and Miguel (Carlos Valdes), two individuals in 1999 New York, whose inner thoughts and insecurities shape their romantic journey. Adapted from a stage musical by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the series, like ‘Nobody Wants This,’ balances romantic tragedies of modern relationships while focusing on personal growth and emotional challenges.

4. Love (2016-2018)

‘Love’ and ‘Nobody Wants This’ similarly portray the messy, complicated side of modern relationships. Both shows highlight characters with contrasting personalities who struggle with personal flaws and differing worldviews as they try to make sense of their feelings. In ‘Love,’ created by Judd Apatow, Paul Rust, and Lesley Arfin, the story revolves around Mickey (Gillian Jacobs), a rebellious radio producer with addiction issues, and Gus (Paul Rust), a nerdy, people-pleasing tutor. Set in Los Angeles, the series follows their rocky, often chaotic relationship as they confront their emotional baggage and attempt to make their unlikely romance work.

3. Easy (2016-2019)

‘Easy’ and ‘Nobody Wants This’ both explore the nature of relationships, emphasizing the ways that differences—whether in worldview or lifestyle—impact love. While ‘Nobody Wants This’ focuses on a singular relationship, ‘Easy,’ created by Joe Swanberg, is an anthology series that weaves together multiple stories set in Chicago. The show explores the bumps of romance, marriage, and modern dating through different characters’ lives. With a talented cast including Dave Franco, Zazie Beetz, and Orlando Bloom, ‘Easy’ paints a raw, realistic picture of love, much like ‘Nobody Wants This,’ by highlighting the messiness of human connection.

2. Beef (2023-)

‘Beef‘ and ‘Nobody Wants This’ share a common thread in exploring clashing personalities and the emotional turmoil that arises from unexpected relationships. Both shows dive into how differences—whether in worldview, temperament, or personal baggage—intensify human connections. Created by Lee Sung Jin, ‘Beef’ follows Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), two strangers whose lives spiral after a road rage incident. Their feud escalates, leading to chaos that impacts their personal and professional lives. Brimming with dark humor and deep emotional (and at times sexual) tension, ‘Beef’ examines anger, identity, and human vulnerability, much like ‘Nobody Wants This.’

1. Fleabag (2016-2019)

‘Fleabag’ is a must-watch for fans of ‘Nobody Wants This’ due to its clever humor, emotional depth, and the exploration of complicated relationships. Both shows feature a central female character conquering love and personal challenges while contrasting with a religious male lead—Fleabag’s romantic interest is a priest, echoing the unconventional rabbi in ‘Nobody Wants This.’ This dynamic highlights the tension between differing beliefs and lifestyles. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ‘Fleabag’ follows a witty, flawed woman dealing with grief and intimacy in London. Based on Waller-Bridge’s play, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Andrew Scott, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman, and concocts a comedy laced with poignant moments, making it a compelling companion piece.

