Where is Netflix’s Nobody Wants This Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ follows the uncertain romance between a temperamental podcaster and a handsome rabbi. Joanne and her friend host a podcast lifestyle show, and yet she somehow manages to make poor choices when it comes to men. Joanne’s life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Noah at a party, initially unaware of his calling as a rabbi. As the two begin to develop feelings for each other, they must contend with major cultural differences, family opinions, and professional barriers. Set against the vibrant and sprawling backdrop of Los Angeles, the show skillfully explores the collision of two seemingly incompatible worlds. Created by Erin Foster, the romantic comedy dives into modern dating with a fresh perspective, balancing humor, heart, and moments of poignant self-reflection.

Nobody Wants This Filming Locations

‘Nobody Wants This’ is filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California. Principal photography began in early March 2024 and was wrapped up for the first season in late spring of the same year. Initially, Erin Foster thought about leading the show herself, as she wrote it from her own life experiences. However, she had commitments to family and cast Kristen Bell in her place. “Kristen told me, ‘I know you wrote this for yourself, so I don’t wanna come in and take a project away from you and take a job from you,'” recalled Foster in an interview.

“And I said, ‘Honestly, I want to have a baby. And I’m 40 years old, acting is not where my head is at right now. I do not want to be in a hair and makeup trailer at 5 a.m. I really want to become a mom. And so I would be so honored if you would take the role.'” The cast and crew seemed to really enjoy their time on the project, which did not have a definitive title when it began filming. “This was a really fun show to shoot in Los Angeles for (Erin Foster), based on her life,” wrote cinematographer Adrian Peng Correia in an Instagram post. “It was so nice to be in LA again and see so many old friends and to make new ones!”

Los Angeles, California

Filming for ‘Nobody Wants This’ is carried out in Los Angeles, California. While the show does make use of a studio lot, on-location shooting is carried out to depict the east side of Los Angeles. The production team take advantage of the city’s vibrant neighborhoods, which perfectly suit the evolving lives of the show’s protagonists. From interconnected suburban locales to glimmering nightscapes, Los Angeles itself becomes a character in the show, reflecting the shifting dynamics in the protagonists’ lives as they leave their comfort zones behind.

When Joanne and Noah first meet, we are treated to a view of Los Angeles at night, with twinkling lights stretching far into the distance while the group dines in an outdoor space. The Santa Monica Mountains provide elevation for such locations and have become an identifying feature of Los Angeles. The eastern section of the mountains, the Hollywood Hills, are iconic for their rolling terrain, winding roads, and the Hollywood Sign, often adding visual depth to productions. The serene expanse of the Hollywood Hills is sharply contrasted by the hustle and bustle of Downtown Los Angeles, which the show depicts as the couple is out for a date night.

The city’s eclectic vibe complements the humorous yet heartfelt storyline, making the juxtaposition between Joanne’s chaotic personal life and Noah’s more traditional world all the more striking. The City of Angeles offers a unique combination of urban landscapes, film-friendly policies, and readily available production infrastructure, which makes it ideal for a variety of genres, including romantic comedies like this one. Other similar shows and films shot in and around Los Angeles include Fox’s ‘New Girl,’ Netflix’s ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.,’ ‘Friends with Benefits,’ and ‘Good Trouble.’

