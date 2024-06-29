10 Comedy Movies Like A Family Affair You Must See

The romantic comedy ‘A Family Affair‘ stars Joey King as Zara, an assistant to the self-centered movie star Chris Cole (Zac Efron) as she gets fed up with his constant demands and quits her job. Returning home, she discovers that her mother, Brooke (Nicole Kidman), is dating Chris. The Netflix chick flick reconstructs a somewhat familiar plot with a coming-of-age angle, highlighting the emotional struggles between a daughter and her mother. On the other hand, the Richard LaGravenese directorial also features a romance that must beat the hurdles created by generational differences. For viewers who enjoy stories with familial bonds, unconventional romances, and growing up, here are 10 films similar to ‘A Family Affair’ you might appreciate.

10. The Idea of You (2024)

The Anne Hathaway-starrer rom-com sees her as a middle-aged divorced woman, Sophie, who gets involved with a younger man, Hayes Campbell, a member of a popular boy band her daughter used to like. Unforeseen circumstances develop when Sophie joins the band on an international tour and becomes visible in the media. Adapted from Robinne Lee’s eponymous novel, director Michael Showalter’s drama takes a realistic approach to present highly-publicized relationships, utilizing the negative side of social media as a tool that drains all the happiness out of its central couple.

The Prime Video title arrived almost simultaneously with the Netflix film, with both romance tales rooted in an older woman-younger man relationship. ‘The Idea of You’ also offers more than just entertainment with its lessons on self-discovery and the societal perceptions of age-gap relationships. The charming dynamic between the characters and the exploration of a woman finding new love in later life echoes the heartwarming and humorous elements found in ‘A Family Affair.’

9. People Will Talk (1951)

An underrated drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joseph L. Mankiewicz, ‘People Will Talk’ stars Carry Grant in one of his lesser-known romantic roles. The plot follows Dr. Noah Praetorius (Grant), a medical professor who becomes romantically involved with Deborah Higgins (Jeanne Crain), a student who has become pregnant out of wedlock. It focuses on Praetorius’s unconventional methods and his compassion, which sets him apart from his peers. An adaptation of Curt Goetz’s German play, ‘Dr. med. Hiob Prätorius,’ Mankiewicz’s vision rewrites conventional love stories with scandals and professional integrity, providing a sharp commentary on societal norms and the medical profession. The movie’s witty dialogue and charming performances resonate with the chemistry and comic timing blend in ‘A Family Affair.’

8. The Age of Adaline (2015)

‘The Age of Adaline’ pours a hint of fantasy in its enchanting tale of Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively), a woman who ceases to age after a mysterious accident. Living through decades without aging, she keeps her secret close while maintaining her youthful appearance. Her life takes a turn when she falls for a charming philanthropist, Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman). However, as their relationship advances, Adaline’s past catches up with her in the form of an estranged daughter and an old flame (Harrison Ford).

Director Lee Toland Krieger’s drama explores themes of eternal youth, love, and the personal costs of living a secretive life. Like ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘The Age of Adaline’ — in a more serious manner — echoes the limitations time puts on relationships and choices. Both films use romance as a lens to explore deeper themes of identity and generational conflict, presenting characters who must reconcile their desires with the consequences of their unique circumstances.

7. No Hard Feelings (2023)

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, ‘No Hard Feelings‘ is an attempt to redo the raunchy sex comedies of the past in today’s environment. Jennifer Lawrence’s Maddie is hired to date a socially awkward teenager, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), by his parents, who want her groom before he heads off to college. The screenplay has no shortage of hilarious situations and awkward dynamics between Maddie and Percy as they go through their unconventional arrangement over the summer. ‘No Hard Feelings’ corresponds to ‘A Family Affair’ in its use of comedy to explore relationships when one of the partners happens to be immature and self-centered. Both movies employ humor — rooted in generational differences — to address the coming-of-age of their characters and the unexpected bonds that form between them.

6. Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Matthew López’s feature directorial debut, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ is adapted from Casey McQuiston’s novel of the same name. It follows the fictional love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) of England. The story begins with a public altercation between the two, which leads to a staged friendship to repair their respective images. However, as they spend more time together, their relationship evolves from a strategic alliance into a genuine mutual affection.

Set against the high-stakes world of politics and royalty, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ delves into the complexities of a relationship under intense public scrutiny and political pressure. The plot intertwines self-discovery with the challenge of maintaining a secret romance amidst various forms of tension. The forbidden romance between Alex and Henry and the mayhem they face from their families correspond to the secretive relationship dynamics and Zara’s disgust in ‘A Family Affair.’ Both films highlight the challenges of reconciling personal desires with familial expectations. The blend of humor, romance, and heartfelt moments makes it a fitting recommendation.

5. Rules Don’t Apply (2016)

Writer, director, producer, and star Warren Beatty returned to the big screen after years with rising star Lily Collins. Set in 1950s Hollywood, ‘Rules Don’t Apply’ follows the story of an aspiring actress, Marla Mabrey, who becomes entangled in the eccentricities of the real-life businessman and filmmaker Howard Hughes. A young woman with dreams of stardom, Maria is hired to be a contract player for Hughes but finds herself caught between his peculiarities and a burgeoning romance with her chauffeur, Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich).

Much like ‘A Family Affair,’ the Hollywood backdrop in ‘Rules Don’t Apply’ emphasizes the intersections of personal and professional lives, focusing on how romantic relationships evolve within the high-pressure environment of show business. The conflicts and entanglements Marla and Frank face reflect the complexities and humorous situations reminiscent of those experienced by Zara and Chris.

4. Little Children (2006)

‘Little Children’ is an adult comedy that offers a deep dive into suburban life, focusing on a group of parents and their complicated relationships. The film revolves around Sarah Pierce (Kate Winslet) and Brad (Patrick Wilson), who begin a passionate extramarital affair. Their relationship intersects with other community members, including a recently released sex offender, which further complicates their lives.

Based on the eponymous novel by Tom Perrotta, the Todd Field directorial comments on infidelity, personal dissatisfaction, and the impact of secret relationships on families. The dark comedy also presents a satirical take on pedophilia when the sex offender is set up by his mother on a blind date with a woman. Field’s film mirrors ‘A Family Affair’ in examining hidden conflicts and the emotional turmoil that arises when personal desires clash with traditions.

3. Blame It on Rio (1984)

This lesser-known adult comedy stars Michael Caine as Matthew Hollis, a middle-aged British executive who travels to Rio de Janeiro with his friend, Victor Lyons (Joseph Bologna). Matthew’s teenage daughter, Nikki (Demi Moore), joins them on the trip, along with Victor’s daughter, Jennifer (Michelle Johnson). Enchanted by the city’s vibrant atmosphere and the allure of its beautiful beaches, Matthew finds himself drawn to Jennifer, and the mutual attraction develops into a romantic affair, which they keep a secret. Meanwhile, Victor and Nikki also form a bond, adding more tension and awkwardness to the situation.

Inspired by the French film, ‘Un moment d’égarement,’ director Stanley Donen’s version explores age-gap romance and the consequences of secret relationships, similar to ‘A Family Affair.’ Both movies involve complex romantic situations that disrupt personal relationships and trigger their protagonists to make some unreasonable decisions. They also present a boldly humorous look at the issues that arise when a romantic affair crosses boundaries, along with heartfelt moments of parent-children relationships.

2. I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)

A romantic comedy set in the world of television production, ‘I Could Never Be Your Woman’ stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Rosie Hanson, a writer-producer who falls for a younger actor, Adam Pearl (Paul Rudd). Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, it highlights Rosie’s struggle with the age gap in her romantic relationship and the impact it has on her career and personal life. Similar to ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘I Could Never Be Your Woman’ is also a heartwarming story between a mother and her daughter. Both films blend romance with professional complications, reflecting how new unforeseen events in life can influence one’s career and social circle. The focus on age differences and the impact of public perception aligns with the core movie’s portrayal of the psychological control society has on the minds of individuals.

1. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Nancy Meyers’ acclaimed classic revolves around Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson), a wealthy and charming older man who dates younger women. His latest relationship with Marin Klein (Amanda Peet) leads him to spend a weekend at her mother’s beach house. This sets up the central conflict, as Marin’s mother, Erica Barry (Diane Keaton), a successful playwright in her 60s, is unexpectedly thrust into Harry’s orbit. During the stay, a clash ensues between the two due to their contrasting lifestyles and personalities. As they spend more time together, Erica and Harry develop a deep and genuine connection, despite their initial friction.

Flipping the script of ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ unfolds from the point of view of a mother who can’t act immaturely to break her daughter’s relationship. Both movies address the humor and drama that arise from peculiar romances and the impact these relationships have on family interactions. The exploration of generational differences and evolving romantic feelings parallel the Netflix comedy’s focus on finding oneself irrespective of what phase of life one is in. Moreover, the 2003 film features Keanu Reeves as Julian Mercer, a young doctor who finds himself attracted to Erica.

