8 Movies Like No Hard Feelings You Must See

Overcoming the egregious discomfort of teenage years isn’t easy for all. ‘No Hard Feelings’ follows the story of Maddie Barker, a young woman who is teetering on the precipice of bankruptcy and about to lose her childhood home as well. Things get even worse when her car gets repossessed, and she has no way of working as an Uber diver. In a feat to resolve her issue, she lands on Craigslist and comes across helicopter parents who want someone to get their 19-year-old son Percy to come out of his shell before he leaves for college.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, the coming-of-age sex comedy movie features Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman as the titular leads. As Maddie tries to unravel the pervading awkwardness in Percy, she finds that her work may not be as easy as it seems. So, if you also enjoyed the depiction of the comedic struggle of a broke woman and a shy teenager, then here is a list of movies for you to watch. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘No Hard Feelings’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Booksmart (1999)

This comedy features two academic overachievers who realize that they have done nothing except study in high school. To get a leg up on their peers and experience the high of youth, Amy and Molly embark on a chaotic adventure to try and fulfill all the socially-dictated high school experiences. Directed by Olivia Wilde, this comedy features Kaitlyn Dever, and Beanie Feldstein and follows the story of two high school nerds who want to come out of their shells and experience different things, just like Percy in ‘No Hard Feelings’ making this the right movie to tune into next!

7. Just Go With It (2011)

With Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, ‘Just Go With It’ revolves around Danny Maccabee, a cosmetic surgeon who finds the woman of his dreams, only to realize that looks and personality will not be enough to please her. In a feat to woo her, Danny ropes in his secretary and her children to pretend to be his ex-wife and children. As the group slowly transitions from acting to reality, they find that true emotions cannot be kept hidden for too long. Much like ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Just Go With It’ also follows the premise of a fake relationship that unfolds in a comedic storyline.

6. Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

This classic comedy from the ‘80s features Patrick Dempsey and Amanda Peterson as the titular leads. Ronald Miller is an unremarkable high school student with little to show off. However, when he convinces Cindy Mancini, the popular cheerleader, to become his girlfriend for $1000, suddenly, the nerdy and unpopular kid becomes essential and noticeable. Just like ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ also features the story of a kid no one bats an eye on until he finds a woman who makes him popular and cool. So just like Maddie, whose bad financials make her take a difficult role, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ also follows a transactional deed, making this the right movie to watch next!

5. The Girl Next Door (2004)

Yet another cult classic comedy, ‘The Girl Next Door,’ follows the story of Matthew Kidman, a high school student who falls in love with Danielle, a woman who has just moved in next door. Upon finding her previous work as an adult film star, the movie follows the same trepidations and exploration of sexuality that make Percy’s experiences in ‘No Hard Feelings,’ hilarious and comical. With Emile Hirsch and Elisha Cuthbert as the leads, ‘The Girl Next Door’ also involves the dynamics of a geek and a confident, beautiful woman, making this the right movie to watch next.

4. The To-Do List (2013)

With Aubrey Plaza in the lead, ‘The To Do List’ follows the story of high school valedictorian Brandy Kark whose uptight image has left her in the unpopular crowd throughout her school life. As she puts together a list of all the activities she should do before leaving for college, including having sex, she marches on a summer of open possibilities only to be faced with several roadblocks. Like Percy in ‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘The To Do List’ also follows the story of a high school student bent upon coming out of her cocoon before leaving for college, making it a great movie to watch next.

3. Blockers (2018)

With Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz, ‘Blockers’ features a trio of overprotective parents who try ridiculous things in order to make sure that their daughters do not lose their virginity on prom night. Helmed by Kay Cannon, the movie features a wholesome premise with hilariously unpredictable situations that leave the trio blindsided at all times. ‘Blockers’ also features the story of inquisitive parents who are invested too much in their children’s lives. So, if you enjoyed watching ‘No Hard Feelings’ for the encouraging duo of helicopter parents, then you’ll find this comedy equally entertaining.

2. American Pie (1999)

This cult classic follows the story of high school students who attend East Great Falls High and decide to make a pact that they must lose their virginity by prom night. However, as the group realizes that losing their virginity collectively may not be as easy, they come up with different schemes. Starring Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Tara Reid, and Mena Suvari, this coming-of-age comedy is directed by Paul Weitz and features the similar line of daunting humiliation that comes with the anticipated rite of adulthood. So, if you enjoyed ‘No Hard Feelings’ for its hilarious unpredictability, then you’ll find ‘American Pie’ just as entertaining.

1. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Andy Stitzer is a homebody who likes to spend his free time playing video games and collecting action figures. At 40, his amiable personality has allowed him to live a life with no friends and romance. However, when a laid-back coworker pushes him to finally come out of his shell, he manages to have a tentative romance with a local shop owner Trish. With Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ signifies that whether you’re a teenager ready to leave high school or a grown man, the pressure to be sociable will always follow. So, if you enjoyed Percy coming out of his shell in ‘No Hard Feelings,’ then you’ll find director Judd Apatow’s opus equally entertaining.

