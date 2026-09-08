According to multiple world religions, adultery or infidelity is a sin, and the people who commit it are bound for hell. It makes sense, given that those same religions regard marriage as “sacred.” As religion influences society by serving as one of its cornerstones, adultery is also considered a social taboo. Even in modern times, where the progressive movement has made society, as a whole, more open-minded and accepting, adultery still has that negative connotation. Perhaps the main reason is that adultery is believed to be an embodiment of chaos, as it threatens to break families, a collection of which makes up a society. If the families fall, society will inevitably follow suit.

It is this sense of illicitness that excites any artist most about adultery. It has found its way into every branch of art we produce — from painting and sculpture to poetry, prose, film, and TV. The artistic approach to infidelity has been quite diverse, and the following movies on HBO Max explore the topic from all angles: celebrating it, condemning it, or exploring the space between those extremes.

9. Love Affair (1939)

Leo McCarey’s ‘Love Affair’ centers on two strangers, both engaged, who meet onboard a transatlantic cruise bound for New York. Their short affair resumes 6 months later when they meet on top of the Empire State Building. However, fate has something else in store for them as an accident threatens their love. Co-starring Charles Boyer and Irene Dunne, ‘Love Affair’ received 6 nominations at the 12th Academy Awards while the stars themselves became Hollywood’s No. 1 onscreen romantic couple. The film is a cult classic and the one to inspire ‘An Affair to Remember,’ featuring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. You can watch ‘Love Affair’ here.

8. Love in the Afternoon (1972)

‘Love in the Afternoon’ or ‘L’Amour l’après-midi’ (also known as ‘Chloe in the Afternoon’) is a French film by Éric Rohmer. It is the sixth and final entry in Rohmer’s ‘Six Moral Tales’ series. The plot revolves around Frédéric Carrelet (Bernard Verley), who, like Michael, is in a relatively happy marriage with his wife, Hélène. They have one child together, and Hélène is pregnant with the second. Frédéric often thinks about his life before marriage, and one day, he encounters a person he thought he would never see again. Chloé was the girlfriend of one of his closest friends when they were younger. She broke the friend’s heart. At present, Frédéric and Chloé form a unique relationship. She provides him with emotional comfort while he takes care of her financially, but neither actively pursues a sexual relationship, at least not initially. You can watch ‘Love in the Afternoon’ here.

7. Le Bonheur (1965)

‘Le Bonheur’ or ‘Happiness’ is a French film directed by Agnès Varda that received the Jury Grand Prix at the 15th Berlin International Film Festival. A horror film neatly wrapped in sunshine and rainbows, ‘Le Bonheur’ follows François, a happily married family man. He meets Émilie, and despite the limitless contentment he enjoys with his wife Thérèse and their two children, François begins an affair with Émilie, who physically resembles Thérèse, though the former appears to be more independent. You may watch the film here.

6. Brief Encounter (1945)

A cult British tragic romance directed by David Lean, ‘Brief Encounter’ is based on the 1936 one-act play ‘Still Life’ by Noël Coward. Starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard, the narrative follows Laura Jesson (Johnson), a suburban wife in a dull marriage, who meets Dr. Alec Harvey (Howard), a general practitioner, and the two become friends. Slowly, their friendship blooms into romance, but there is always an underlying hesitance that comes with the fear of their infidelity affecting their family lives. Will they give in to the temptation, or will they let go of it? ‘Brief Encounter’ addresses the human truth that underscores love and the consciousness of it. Judgment seeps in one way or another and brings down the urge of passion and desire, thereby making life what it is. ‘Brief Encounter’ is a recipient of the Palme d’Or at the 1st Cannes Film Festival (1946) and received 3 Oscar nominations. You can watch it here.

5. The Swimming Pool (1969)

‘The Swimming Pool’ (‘La Piscine’) is a French film that explores sexual possessiveness that results from the meeting between Jean-Paul, a writer, and his girlfriend Marianne, and Harry, Marianne’s former lover, and his 18-year-old daughter Penelope at a St-Tropez villa. While Harry brags about his success and its fruits, as well as his past romance with Marianne, to Jean-Paul, the latter flirts with Penelope to the point where an altercation between the two men ups the ante of the movie’s title. While the absence of Harry as a father from Penelope’s life brings her close to Jean-Paul, the resulting closeness is underscored by seduction. It results in a deadly confrontation between Jeal-Paul and Harry at the villa’s pool, followed by an unexpected denouement. ‘The Swimming Pool’ features Alain Delon, Romy Schneider, Maurice Ronet, and Jane Birkin. You can watch the movie here.

4. Wuthering Heights (2026)

Directed by Emerald Fennell, ‘Wuthering Heights’ is based on Emily Brontë’s classic eponymous novel. The story centers on two characters, an orphaned boy named Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, the girl whose wealthy family adopts Heathcliff. The two grow up together. However, life eventually separates the two, and Catherine gets married to another man. After years of separation, Heathcliff returns, resulting in a steamy affair between him and Catherine. However, the romance results in destructive and tragic consequences that put their love to the test. The movie stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. A bingewatch made for lovers of classic romances, ‘Wuthering Heights’ can be streamed here.

3. Babygirl (2024)

In Halina Reijn’s ‘Babygirl,’ Nicole Kidman stars as sex-deprived married woman Romy Mathis, who gets into a steamy affair with Samuel (Harris Dickinson), a young intern at her company, of which she is the head. Despite knowing how it will affect her relationship with her loving husband and overall family life, Romy finds herself surrendering to sexual pleasure. The question is: What if someone finds out about the affair? Should she open herself up to her husband before he learns about it from someone else? Kidman’s performance is the prime reason to watch ‘Babygirl’ as she shines bright while pulling off the double-edged role that is as vulnerable as it is seductive. You can watch the movie here.

2. Blood Simple (1984)

Directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, the events of the film take place in Texas. We meet bar owner Julian Marty (Dan Hedaya), who hires the services of a shady divorce detective, Loren Visser (M. Emmet Walsh), to kill the former’s wife, Abby (Frances McDormand), and her lover, Ray (John Getz), who is a bartender at Marty’s bar. This is the second time Marty hires Visser after having used him to get photographic evidence of Abby and Ray being together. But this time, Visser has a plan of his own that he intends to carry out for his own “profit.” This leads to a string of unexpected events, which are sometimes deadly, underscored by misunderstandings and wrong assumptions. To find out what they are, you can stream ‘Blood Simple’ here.



1. In the Mood for Love (2000)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai, ‘In the Mood for Love‘ is a cinematic masterpiece that delicately examines the themes of infidelity and repressed desire. Set in 1960s Hong Kong, the film’s plot revolves around two neighbors, played by Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung, who suspect their spouses of infidelity and form a close bond while grappling with their own suppressed emotions. This tale of unfulfilled love is beautifully portrayed through stunning cinematography and evocative music, capturing its characters’ silent longing and restraint. Wong Kar-wai’s direction, along with the mesmerizing performances by Leung and Cheung, makes ‘In the Mood for Love’ an exquisite exploration of the intricate dance between fidelity and temptation. You can watch the movie here.

Read More: Best Infidelity Movies on Hulu