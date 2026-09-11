Love is a complicated emotion, and it becomes even more difficult to understand when a person falls for someone else when they are already in a relationship. The idea of infidelity can be scary as well as exciting. No matter what a person’s reasons for cheating on their partner are, this topic contains enough drama for storytellers to explore it from different angles. In the expansive collection of movies in its catalog, Hulu boasts some of the best movies that explore the topic of infidelity, giving the audience an insight into all the ways love can work.

3. God Forbid (2022)

This documentary film showcases the 7-year sexual affair between a pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, and Becki Falwell, the wife of evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr., who was the president of Liberty University, one of America’s largest Christian colleges as well as a well-known Trump supporter. In the film, we get a first-hand description of the whole case, including the political repercussions, from Granda himself, who reveals how Jerry watched while Becki and Granda made love. This was after Becki coerced Granda into coming to her room at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach luxury hotel in March 2012. The affair came to light in 2020. Directed by Billy Corben, you can watch the film right here.

2. Deep Water (2022)

Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, ‘Deep Water’ is an erotic thriller that offers ample amounts of eroticism, thrill, and motivated infidelity or infidelity that has a motive behind it. Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) are married and have a daughter, but their complicated relationship is based on a peculiar arrangement made to avoid the mess that a divorce brings. Melinda is allowed to have affairs and sleep with other men. But when one of Melinda’s lovers is murdered, eyes turn to Vic, who has already claimed to have killed another lover of hers. Was he serious, or was he kidding? ‘Deep Water’ is directed by Adrian Lyne and based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel. Feel free to check out the film here.

1. Elena Undone (2010)

Nicole Conn’s ‘Elena Undone’ offers a passionate portrayal of a lesbian relationship between a pastor’s wife and a lesbian writer. Elena, the former, and Peyton, the latter, meet at an adoption agency and form a strong bond of friendship that, unbeknownst to them, slowly turns into mutual attraction. Elena seems to be bent on being with Peyton, although she is unable to figure out how to speak to her husband about it. Does their love story have a chance? Or is it too late already? Starring Necar Zadegan and Traci Dinwiddie, ‘Elena Undone’ goes no-holds-barred in exploring a steamy lesbian relationship. You can binge it right here.

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