With its impressive collection of brilliant films and TV shows, Hulu has slowly and steadily developed itself into a must-have streaming platform for viewers who consume entertainment online. Hulu’s original shows have already been subject to much critical acclaim, but it is their collection of films that is even more impressive. Hulu now boasts of such an expansive collection that finding a range of films belonging to a specific type on the platform is not much of a challenge. However, one issue that viewers often tend to face is that when there are so many options right in front of them, they can’t seem to figure out what to watch. Thus, here we have decided to help you by creating a list of films on Hulu that deal with infidelity.

5. Anaïs in Love (2021)

‘Anaïs in Love’ is as much a holiday movie as a comedy movie that deals with infidelity with lots of “falls for” in it. Directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet, the movie tells the story of 30-year-old Anaïs (Anaïs Demoustier), who is in an unhappy relationship with her boyfriend, Raoul (Christophe Montenez), when a married man, Daniel (Denis Podalydès), much aged, falls for her. With Anaïs looking for a way out, the unlikely pair tries to get things going. But this is not what the movie is about. It is about what happens when Anaïs falls in love with Daniel’s live-in partner Emilie (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), who is a famous writer. As Anaïs hangs out with Emilie in the gorgeous terrain of the Brittany peninsula, we get a sense of unfiltered longing and belonging that the two women are secretly brewing for each other.

4. Elena Undone (2010)

‘Elena Undone’ is a rather “intense affair” as we see Elena, the wife of a pastor who is pro-anti-homosexuality, fall in love with Peyton, who is a lesbian writer. But it takes time for their connection to turn into friendship and then blossom into love. It is this steady, nuanced progress and the way it is portrayed that makes the movie worthwhile. Peyton has her reservations, while Elena knows that if she goes forward, there’s no going back to her family, which comprises her husband and son. Directed by Nicole Conn, the ‘Elena Undone’ cast includes Necar Zadegan as Elena, Traci Dinwiddie as Peyton, Gary Weeks, and Connor Kramme.

3. Deep Water (2022)

Starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, ‘Deep Water’ is an erotic thriller that offers ample amounts of eroticism, thrill, and motivated infidelity or infidelity that has a motive behind it. Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) are married and have a daughter, but their complicated relationship is based on a peculiar arrangement made to avoid the mess that a divorce brings. Melinda is allowed to have affairs and sleep with other men. But when one of Melinda’s lovers is murdered, eyes turn to Vic, who has already claimed to have killed another lover of hers. Was he serious, or was he kidding? ‘Deep Water’ is directed by Adrian Lyne and based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel.

Read More: Movies Like Stuck in Love

2. Unfaithful (2002)

A pure and authentic addition to our list, ‘Unfaithful’ stars Richard Gere, Diane Lane, and Olivier Martinez. Directed by Adrian Lyne, the movie tells the story of Edward (Gere) and his wife Connie (Lane), the latter of whom gets sexually involved with a younger guy named Paul (Martinez). Inadvertently losing herself in thoughts about Paul, Connie returns to him again and again while being fully aware of the guilt. Soon, Edward finds out about the affair, only to be subjected to an anger that makes him take the steps that he never imagined he would take, resulting in dire consequences.

Read More: Best Murder Mystery Movies on Hulu

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ takes us back to 18th century France, where we come across Marianne (Noémie Merlant), who is a painter and her subject, the bride-to-be Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). The groom has to like Héloïse’s portrait before they can get married. Héloïse, who is reluctant to get married, isn’t ready to get the painting made. Thus, the only way for Marianne is to keep her company during the day, as a companion, so that she can learn about her, physically and emotionally, and paint her portrait during the night. This process is what slowly turns into a romance that is painful, thrilling, and exquisite. ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is a masterpiece by Céline Sciamma.

Read More: TV Shows Like The Handmaid’s Tale