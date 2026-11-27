Created by Rowan Joffe, Apple TV’s ‘Nocturne‘ spans an unusual serial killer mystery, where the killer in question is behind bars from the very first episode. However, with mysterious developments being carried out in his name and modus operandi, former detective Jonah Lynn cannot help but question if the man he put behind bars is actually innocent. At the same time, though, nothing about Jurek Walter strikes as ordinary, especially in the way he excels at manipulating everything and everyone to his advantage. With FBI Special Agent Alexandra Quinn joining the investigation, the scope gets much larger and more complicated, and soon Quinn realizes that the more layers one peels back in this case, the more layers show up, eventually coming to haunt her very being. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Alexandra Quinn is Accidentally Killed by the Very Person She Wishes to Protect

Episode 6 of ‘Nocturne’ ends with the surprising and tragic death of FBI agent Alexandra Quinn, marking a turning point for the story and its stakes. In retrospect, her fate is fairly telegraphed with all the mentions of her son and how much she cherishes him, though that only makes the twist feel harder to digest. After several episodes of Quinn feeling like a colder counterpart to an already cold Jonah Lynn, this episode humanizes her arc to a great extent, only for it all to be snatched away by an accident. Upon finding out where Sally Gifford and her family are, Quinn and team head in, fully expecting to run into Jurek Walter’s supposed accomplice. What she doesn’t expect, however, is for Sally to mistake her for the killer and shoot her, fatally so.

While Quinn is never directly under Jurek’s radar, she does end up dying in a way that fits into his twisted MO. As Quinn figured out in episode 5, Jurek’s targets are often not the people he buries alive, but the people closest to them. These people, as she notes, are often broken to the point that they kill themselves or do something just as horrible. In this case, this holds true for not just Sally, whose paranoia about Jurek leads her to blind fury, but also Jonah, who may as well be Jurek’s defining target. Earlier in the episode, Chief Dave Ellison is the one who convinces Jonah to let his guard down and work with Quinn, but with her now dead, Jonah might just have been pushed over to the far edge, just as his arch nemesis would have wanted.

Poorna Jagannathan Has Most Likely Bid Goodbye to Her Role in Nocturne

With Alexandra Quinn’s death, actor Poorna Jagannathan’s journey with ‘Nocturne’ has most likely come to an end. While the show does heavily rely on flashbacks for furthering its story, Quinn’s story doesn’t quite fit into the larger timeline in the same way as Jonah or Saga’s does. Beyond that, Quinn is also a TV-original character, not connected to any of author Lars Kepler’s creations for his book series, which means that her story arc has come to a pretty definitive end. The follow-up episode most likely involves a funeral sequence for Quinn, as a huge thematic focus of the show is about honoring those who have passed away and carrying the proverbial torch to the finish line, which is what Quinn would want.

While Quinn’s role in the narrative may have been relatively short-lived, Poorna Jagannathan’s performance makes it one of the biggest highlights of the show. During a conversation with Variety India, the actor spoke about the significance of playing an Indian woman in a position of authority, particularly in a genre like this which rarely offers such opportunities. “It’s not only a South Asian woman, but it’s a woman in her 50s being a powerful presence in a show, which is rare: Being powerful, sexual, manipulative, and the center of the show,” she added. With ‘Nocturne,’ Jagannathan found herself captivated by the serial killer genre, to the point that she felt the need to install a security system in her own home. While she may have left the world of ‘Nocturne’ with episode 6, her impact on the show still remains strong.

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