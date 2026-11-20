In Apple TV+’s ‘Nocturne,’ created by Rowan Joffé and based on the works of Lars Kepler, we are met with a terrifying killer dubbed the Sandman, whose real identity is Walter Jurek. Instead of killing his victims with his own hands, Jurek relies on a twisted modus operandi, wherein he buries people alive, providing them with just enough air, water, and food so that they can survive and writhe in agony. Though he is ultimately brought to justice by a team of police officers led by Jonah Lynn, a series of new cases carrying Jurek’s patterns brings this mystery back to life. In episode 5, titled ‘Solitude,’ we are met with a completely new theory about Jurek’s kills, one that effectively rewires everything Jonah and his team have believed in up until this point. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Saga Makes First Contact With Walter Jurek as Secrets Come Unraveled

‘Nocturne’ episode 5 continues the flashback sequence from the previous episode, but this time it begins immediately after Sam Mendel’s death. With Jurek having been cleared as a suspect due to a lack of evidence, Jonah has nothing but instincts to back things up. Jurek seems to relish this newfound power gap, going as far as to threaten Jonah with a similar fate. In hindsight, this does make it look like Jonah got too desperate and planted something just to get his arch-enemy behind bars, and in the present, that ugly truth seems to have almost caught up with him. While we are yet to hear Jonah’s side of the story, Quinn takes Jurek’s note very seriously, going as far as to fire Jonah from the team until Ellison convinces her to get him back on board.

Away from the police end of the story, Saga appears to be making speedy progress, having miraculously made her way underground, that too right next to Jurek’s cell. However, with only silence between the two of them thus far, she decides that it’s time to get proactive. First, she realizes that Jurek is audible at exactly two points, right by the cell door and right next to the toilet bowl, which is how the previous inhabitant of the cell communicated with him. The moment she makes her presence felt to him, however, Jurek jumps to asking if she’s a cop, and Saga has to do some excellent acting to not have her cover completely blown. Still, it’s Jurek we are talking about after all, and something about this scene suggests that he has already figured the game out.

Karl Becomes a Double Agent Working for the FBI

With Karl’s role as the courier now an open secret, Quinn doesn’t waste much time intercepting him right in front of his house and conducting a mini interrogation. Here, we finally learn about why Karl agreed to help Jurek in the first place, as it’s not just a case of the former being manipulated. Knowing a thing or two about the Sandman case, Karl believes that Jurek was, and has been, denied his right to a fair trial and to have an attorney present at all times. While Quinn tries to justify this position by reaffirming the threat Jurek poses, it proves to be a futile discussion. Quinn ultimately lets him go without an official charge, on the condition that he becomes a double agent for the FBI, and that too without letting Jurek know.

While all of this is happening, Jonah seems to have gone on a hunt of his own, relying on intel from two locals about a hole they’ve found in the woods. Upon getting there, Jonah quickly spots a breathing pipe emerging from the ground, a trademark of Jurek’s crime scenes. A little bit of digging ultimately reveals the remains of two dead dogs, whose nameplates have the phone number of one Mr. Yoder. When Jonah arrives at the house to deliver the sad news, however, he finds Yoder’s nephew, who claims that his uncle died in an accident a couple of years ago, but also that he truly cherished his two dogs until they went missing. Suspicious of all this, Jonah decides to return later that night.

A New Discovery Suggests That Walter Jurek’s Real Targets Weren’t the People He Killed

At the Frost house, Lida struggles to get her son, Michael, to open up, even though he feels better after being discharged. To her surprise, he sneaks off mid-conversation to go hide in the closet, where she finds him drawing up a hangman game, except he refers to it by the name “Sandman.” Creeped out, Lida tries to take him out for a meal, only for the crowd to overwhelm him and make things even worse. Meanwhile, at Riverside Psychiatric, Saga and Jurek strike up another conversation, this time about their comfort spaces. While Saga manages to make one up on the spot, Jurek talks specifically about the last space where he ever felt free, which is very likely a sign about where he might be keeping Felicia.

Later that night, Jonah breaks into the Yoder house with the intent of getting intel, only for Ellison to arrive unannounced. He seems to have tracked Jonah’s movements and come here to see things for himself, though all he does is wake up the nephew, who’s this time accompanied by a buff man. Jonah and Ellison ultimately have to team up to put both of them to the ground, after which they finally spill the beans. Yoder, as it turns out, killed himself over the loss of his own dogs, and it is here that Jonah makes a breakthrough.

In all of Jurek’s murder cases, someone close to the deceased was pushed to suicide, including Sam Mendel, and it might just be that the real targets are not the people the Sandman kills, but the people most hurt by the deaths. It is no surprise that Michael’s cryptic hangman game ends with the word being Lida, indicating that she might have to die if she wants her daughter to come back.

Read More: Is Nocturne a True Story? Is Jurek Walter Based on a Real Serial Killer?