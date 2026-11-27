From the mind of Rowan Joffé and based on the works of Lars Kepler, ‘Nocturne‘ begins with Jurek Walter, a terrifying killer known as the Sandman, being brought to justice by a team of local cops, led by one Jonah Lynn. However, when new revelations following Jurek’s pattern begin to show up years later, Jonah finds himself pulled back from an early retirement, desperate to right some past wrongs. In the first five episodes of this Apple TV psychological thriller series, we trace a parallel narrative of Jonah and FBI Special Agent Alexandra Quinn leading the on-the-ground investigation, alongside a budding agent named Saga Bauer going undercover in the very hospital where Jurek is kept. By episode 6, titled ‘Only Connect,’ however, things seem to have heated up considerably, and the result is a mess much knottier than before. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Hauntings of the Past Seep Into Jonah’s Present Discoveries

‘Nocturne,’ episode 6, begins with a flashback to the day Jurek Walter was convicted, and yet the air feels anything but cathartic. As Jurek gets put into a truck headed straight to Riverview Psychiatric, he cannot help but slide in one last, ominous comment to Jonah about not managing to pay his wife and kids a visit. These words seem to do the trick, as a riled-up Jonah rushes back home to tell his family that they are still not safe. While the plan to have his wife and daughter leave town is seemingly effective, tragedy strikes three weeks later, when the two of them die in a car accident. There is hardly a reason to suspect that Jurek might have something to do with it, but even then, Jonah simply looks too broken to keep on going, which explains how he turned into the person he is today.

In the present, Jonah decides to hike up the hill that Jurek mentioned to Saga, knowing that the next piece in the puzzle is almost certainly there. His drive soon gives way to horror, though, as he finds yet another burial site designed in Jurek’s trademark style, with a single pipe extending out of the ground to provide air. Digging in, he ultimately finds a box that has been torn open, and inside lie the remains of Rebecca Mendel, now confirmed to have been a victim of Jurek, and his potential accomplice. From the looks of it, Rebecca seems to have clawed her way out before being killed and put back in. This lines up with Michael’s claim to have seen Rebecca, though with too many questions remaining, Jonah, Ellison, and company can only watch with horror and sadness.

Saga Earns Jurek’s Trust, Though at a Great Cost

At the psychiatric facility, Saga continues dividing her day between keeping tabs on Jurek and trying to hold on to her own sanity, though it keeps getting harder to do both. On the brighter side, Jurek seems to have opened up to her ever so slightly, and when she hears him ask for iodine to Karl, she knows what’s up. Together with the vaseline that he scraped off his back, as well as a host of other items hidden under the basin, the only logical conclusion is that he’s hoping to start a fire, which works out for Saga, whose cover identity is that of an arsonist. After letting Jurek know that she is onto him, Saga begins to unleash a plan of her own, though it involves letting go of her stability and letting the dim paranoia of the cell take over.

Before long, Saga appears to have detached from reality completely, and begins to respond to every little stimulus with violent, impulsive bursts of energy. Before long, the nurses arrive to hold her down and bring her to the resident psychiatrist. There, Saga keeps up the charade for a bit longer, sneakily biting into her own hand and spotting the bench with her blood to make it look like she is menstruating. Then, with no one looking, she seizes a bottle of iodine and hides it in a shower, before arriving back at her cell with some good news for Jurek. Sure enough, when he arrives at the showers the next day, the iodine is right there. Though this does make Jurek smile, we still don’t know whether he has truly bought into Saga’s cover story.

The Search For Sally Grifford Takes a Tragic Turn

Elsewhere, Ida still seems to be processing Michael’s ominous claim about her needing to die for Felicia’s freedom, and Alexandra Quinn’s unexpected arrival only complicates things. Having almost figured out Jurek’s modus operandi, Quinn once again asks her if she was ever, in any way, connected to Jurek. While Ida is honest in her replies, a part of her also appears to have figured out Jurek’s mind, which makes it particularly grim to see when she orders a refill of sleeping pills in her son’s name. When the pills arrive, she decides to collect them all into one bottle, though it remains to be seen what she ultimately chooses to do with them.

Meanwhile, at the facility, Jurek responds to Saga’s help with a thank-you origami, that of a bird with a unique design. Upon some probing by Saga, he reveals that the bird is called Gandras, a Lithuanian word for Stork. In various traditions, the Gandras bird is known to be a carrier of souls from one plane to another, which can only mean so many things when it comes to the serial killer himself. Meanwhile, Jonah and company are able to trace Sally Grifford’s location at last, to an abandoned church. When they arrive there with Quinn, however, Sally ends up shooting blindly, assuming them to be the killer whom she’s been running from. Except, the bullet hits Quinn, killing her and telling Jonah that things have already gone completely out of his hands, as if history is repeating itself.

Read More: Is Nocturne a True Story? Is Jurek Walter Based on a Real Serial Killer?