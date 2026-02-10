Nori Jones Murder: Where is Brad Compher Now?

Although Hulu’s ‘The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story’ primarily covers the horrific murder of Cassie Stoddart in September 2006, it also touches upon the strikingly similar homicide case of another young Pocatello, Idaho, resident in 2004 — 25-year-old Nori Jones. Initially, while investigating Cassie’s case, the detectives believed that it could be connected to Nori’s death. However, that theory was debunked when the investigation went in a completely different direction.

Nori Jones Was Found Dead in Her Pocatello Home by Her Colleagues

Born on January 13, 1979, in Rexburg, Idaho, Nori Anne Jones was the beloved daughter of Patrick Harkness Jones and Lillian Lanore Smuin Jones. She grew up in a loving and supportive household in Jefferson County with her siblings — Samantha Louise Jones, Francis Russell Jones, Lisa Kaye Jones, Albert Franklin Jones, Benjamin Lloyd Jones, Lucy Marie Jones, Monica Sue Jones, and Leroy Allen Jones. While attending West Jefferson High School, she competed in track and field and shot put events. Nori also worked at the Simmons Food Town in Terreton.

After passing out from high school in 1997, she went to Ricks College (now known as Brigham Young University–Idaho) in Rexburg, Idaho. On the side, Nori worked at Broulim’s. In 1999, she graduated with an Associate’s degree and relocated to Pocatello, Idaho. There, she worked at various businesses, including Convergys, Idaho Commerce, JC Penny, and Labor. In her free time, she loved spending time with her loved ones and collecting teddy bears.

The young 25-year-old Pocatello resident had a lot to look forward to, but on September 28, 2004, fate intervened. On the morning of the fateful day, her coworkers went to her house on Pole Line Road after she failed to show up at work and found her dead. After the authorities rushed to the crime scene, they discovered that she had nearly two dozen stab wounds across her torso, resulting in her untimely demise. Upon inspecting the rest of the residence, the detectives noticed signs of struggle. Thus, a homicide investigation was immediately launched to get to the bottom of the case.

Nori Jones Managed to Evade Justice For Nearly a Decade

When the detectives’ best efforts led them nowhere but dead ends, the case eventually went cold. In 2014, the authorities made the most of the advanced DNA analysis technology and tested the fingerprints found on a door at Nori’s home. The result led them to a suspect named Brad Scott Compher. In order to confirm that it was his DNA found at the crime scene, the police retrieved a cigarette he had smoked and brought it in for forensic testing. It turned out that his DNA was also found on the residence’s window, which was used as the entry point by the killer.

Armed with enough evidence against him, the detectives arrested Brad later that same year and charged him with the 2004 homicide of Nori Jones. According to the investigators, Brad tracked down Nori Jones, tampered with her porch’s lights, and climbed into her window to break into her home. The suspect then raped her before stabbing her multiple times. He also reportedly burglarized the property before fleeing the scene.

Brad Compher is Currently Incarcerated at an Idaho Prison Facility

In late February 2024, Brad Scott Compher’s murder trial got underway. During the 10-day trial, the prosecution presented a series of forensic evidence against the defendant. They told the jurors that there was a one in 93 trillion chance that the DNA found at the crime scene belonged to someone else. Meanwhile, the defense argued that the DNA evidence wasn’t sufficient to prove Brad’s guilt, as he had no motive to kill Nori Jones. They also blamed the investigators for messing up the crime scene and mishandling evidence. The defense also tried to shift the blame to the perpetrators of Cassie Jo Stoddart — Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik. Although they were transported to Pocatello for the trial, they didn’t testify and were sent back.

Ultimately, on March 4, 2024, the jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Brad guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones. A year later, on March 6, 2025, his sentencing hearing took place. Nori’s sister, Lisa Swallow, took the stand and gave a victim impact statement. Opening up about the fear that she and her family lived in until Brad’s arrest in 2014, Lisa stated, “I have to push back the fear that was instilled in me so that I can live a normal life. I was scared of the dark and being alone after my sister’s murder. My doors are always locked. Birthdays are the hardest for me, to know that I’m another year older, and she will forever be 25.”

Brad’s attorney, Gary Proctor, also spoke to the court and emphasized his low intelligence in order to convince the judge to give him a lesser sentence. He also talked about Brad’s alleged schizophrenia and other intellectual disabilities. However, Brad took the stand and denied his attorney’s claims. He added, “You guys think this is a joke and you guys think this is a game, and um, you’re ruining my life. I didn’t do this crime. I don’t like cops. I don’t like judges. I don’t like anybody in this room. … I didn’t know this lady. I’m not gonna pretend I did. This is crap.” In the end, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his crimes. As of today, 50-year-old Brad Scott Compher is serving his sentence at Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.

Read More: Cassie Stoddart Murder: Where Are Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik Now?