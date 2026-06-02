Is The Wes Dryden Show a Real Investigative Journalism Show?

In ‘Not Suitable For Work,’ Josh Teitelbaum is an ambitious young man in his 20s who wants to work for the reporter he considers to be the most prestigious investigative journalist of his time. His last name, one he shares with his father, who happens to be the CEO of the parent network, would be enough to get him the job with some added perks. However, he’s determined to secure the position on his own merit. Unfortunately, for him, his merit doesn’t quite make the cut. As a result, after walking away from an unfruitful interview with producer Paula, he decides to play the cards he does have during an impromptu meeting in the lobby with the show host. Consequently, Josh gets to be the Production Assistant at the Wes Dryden Show, a fact not everyone in the office is pleased about.

The Wes Dryden Show is a Fictional Creation of the Sitcom

‘Not Suitable For Work’ offers a classic sitcom premise where the narrative centers around a group of young people in their 20s, whose personal and professional lives overlap constantly. Notably, the show’s uniquely defining aspect stems from its central cast, which is made up of Gen-Z characters. As a result, the show gets to explore the authentic stories about the lives and relationships he contemporary youth. Yet, in doing so, it doesn’t often employ the usage of real-life-based characters, narratives, or storytelling elements. The Wes Dryden Show is a prime example of the same. The news show helmed by its namesake, who is considered to be one of the most prestigious investigative journalists, is a work of fiction created in service of the series and its characters.

Namely, the Wes Dryden Show adds a lot of substance to the storyline of Josh. He’s introduced to the audience as a politically correct and ethics-obsessed individual who is eager to make his own name in the world. However, while he wants to reject the privileges of his family name, he can’t deny the perks it grants him. His application to the investigative journalism show lays down the foundation for this core conflict within the character. Initially, Josh tries to secure the job of a PA at the show on the basis of nothing but his skills. Nonetheless, when that fails him, he intentionally introduces himself to Wes Dryden using his full name, knowing it would help him salvage an otherwise sunken ship.

In the aftermath, once Josh actually begins working at the program, he spends a majority of his rookie days trying to win people over and prove that he deserves a seat at the table despite the nepotistic route he took to secure it. As a result, the Wes Dryden Show becomes a crucial storytelling element through which the show gets to talk about topics of nepotism, journalistic integrity, and tense workplace dynamics. Consequently, despite its fictional origins, the on-screen journalism show allows for the narrative to explore socially relevant themes that align with the everyday reality of Gen Z as they enter the workforce.

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