Is Off Campus a True Story? Are Hannah and Garrett Based on Real People?

Prime Video’s romance drama series, ‘Off Campus,’ follows the beginnings of an unlikely romance between a hockey player and a music major. Garrett Graham is Briar University’s star player, but he is trying to shake off the weight of his famous last name. Hannah is entirely focused on her music and harbors a crush on a fellow musician, Justin. Garrett, who is struggling academically, notes that he can help Hannah get Justin if she agrees to tutor him. The deal sparks a friendship that develops into a romance that neither of them expected. Developed by Louisa Levy, the show takes a realistic approach to depict the complexities of a relationship, particularly when it comes with heavy personal baggage. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Off Campus was Informed by Reality

‘Off Campus’ is a fictional story based on the book series of the same name by Elle Kennedy. The first season is based on ‘The Deal,’ the first of the five books that explore the lives and romance of the students of Briar University. The idea for the book came to Kennedy in 2014 while she was working on a different book series. She was on a break and wanted to write something for fun. Since her main project focused on adult romances with darker themes and more mysterious characters, she decided to take things down a notch for her side project. She chose young adult protagonists, choosing to set the story in a fictional university. She was particularly drawn to the genre because, at the time, it was still an emerging category and was riskier than other genres.

When the time came to create the male protagonist, she decided to make him a hockey player. Born and raised in Canada, Kennedy was no stranger to the game, which she also was a fan of. She also believed that an athlete would be a good choice for a romantic protagonist because not only would he look good physically, but the thrill and drama of the game would also trickle into his life. Moreover, hockey is already a dangerous and violent game, and following the story of a hockey player would add that thrill to the character and the story as well. The fact that the author was dating a hockey player at the time also made things easier for her.

Through her then-boyfriend, she got access to the behind-the-scenes of the team. She got to see the drama unfold in front of her. She also got a better understanding of the dynamics between the players, especially in terms of the pressure they experience, individually and as a team. At the same time, she also got to see their friendships and how complicated and easy things can be at the same time. Above all, her intention with the story was to explore the time when young people are still discovering who they are. This is the time when a person gets out in the world and breaks off their shell to understand themselves better. The uncertainty and dynamism of this time add to the excitement, which is what Kennedy wanted to present through her stories.

The Actors Added More Layers to the Characters

When Louisa Levy set out to adapt the ‘Off Campus’ series for television, she was keen on bringing Elle Kennedy’s portrayal of young adulthood to life. She drew inspiration for John Hughes movies and other cult classics like ’10 Things I Hate About You.’ Like the author, she finds young adulthood to be a fascinating time that holds immeasurable potential for a person. This is one of the things she wanted to present through the story. For this, it was integral to find the right actors who could inhabit all the complexities of Hannah and Garrett. When Ella Bright sent her audition tape for Hannah, the show’s creators were captivated by her.

The actress revealed that she hadn’t read Kennedy’s book yet, but she skimmed through ‘The Deal’ to get a sense of who Hannah is. Because the character is a music major, there is a lot of singing in the show. Bright did not have much singing experience, but she impressed the show’s creators enough to land the role. Following this, she, along with Josh Heuston (who plays Justin), learned to play piano and guitar. Meanwhile, the search for the perfect Garrett led the show’s creators to Belmont Cameli. He, too, had no idea what the books were about, but once he got the role, he dove into Kennedy’s world of hockey and romance.

He developed a close understanding of Garrett’s character, even suggesting the tattoo that the character has on his back. The actor also had to join a two-week boot camp, along with fellow actors who also play hockey players, to learn the basics of the game. While stunt doubles were used to shoot more intense scenes, Cameli and the other actors got into the game well enough to play their roles with an added layer of realism. All of this allows the show to feel more realistic, increasing the stakes and allowing the audience to experience the thrill along with the characters.

Read More: Where is Prime Video’s Off Campus Filmed?