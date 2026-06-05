Office Romance: Is Air Cruz a Real Airline?

Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ follows Jackie and Daniel as they break the rules at work and pursue a secret relationship. Jackie is the CEO of Air Cruz, which Daniel has recently joined as a lawyer. The workplace has a strict policy against office romances, but Jackie and Daniel fall so hard for one another that they decide to push the boundaries. In the midst of this, the company also faces a turbulent time as its competitors become ruthless in their pursuit of victory. The film approaches the company’s storyline from a realistic perspective, but it still remains a made-up. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Air Cruz is a Fundamental Part of Jackie’s Character

Air Cruz is a fictional airline created to serve the film’s plot. The idea was to put Jackie in the position of power and explore her dynamic with a man who becomes more than her employee. The film’s writers, Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly, revealed that while exploring the idea of making a rom-com, they knew they wanted Jennifer Lopez as the lead. Goldstein, who is also Lopez’s fan, noted that in most of her films, Lopez has played a character who has to work their way up to achieve their dreams.

They decided to flip the script with this one and put Lopez’s character in the top of her game, which led to the creation of Air Cruz. In the movie, the airline represents everything that Jackie has worked for and given her life to. Early on in the film, we discover that Jackie is a workaholic. She has been so dedicated to her company that she has no time left to pursue a relationship. Later, it turns out she single-handedly saved the company when her father was on the verge of losing it all. She is the one who made it the commercial success it is today, though she doesn’t entirely get the credit, especially from her father.

With that in mind, Air Cruz is her baby, one that she has given her blood, sweat, and tears to, and it makes sense why she prioritizes it over anything else, including a romantic relationship. Eventually, though, the company returns the favor, giving her the one thing that had been missing from her life: a perfect partner. It is when Daniel comes to work for Air Cruz that he and Jackie are acquainted, and their wonderful, complicated romance takes flight.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Office Romance Filmed?